Time to Start Thinking About Elections, by District 24 Representative Will Mortenson. The postman and the garbage man are both going to have lighter loads this week – the election is over. That means the postcards and letters will stop. The ads you see on TV will go back to convincing you to buy prescription drugs instead of convincing you that a candidate for office is on drugs. While Election Day 2022 is fresh in our minds, we should reflect on the processes by which our elections are carried out. While most South Dakotans are (mercifully) forgetting about elections, I’m going to get to work in thinking about them.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO