drgnews.com
Jury finds McLaughlin man not guilty of Assault and Threatening Law Enforcement
A 42 year old man from McLaughlin has been acquitted of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault Resulting in Serious. Bodily Injury, and Threatening a Federal Law Enforcement Officer. The charges against Richard Todd Steele related to an alleged incident that occurred on June 13, 2021, in Corson County. The...
South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023
Starting January 1, 2023, the State of South Dakota will be issuing a new license plate design with the titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem, emblem motorcycle, personalized, personalized motorcycle, amateur radio and low speed plates. Individuals are able to renew their license plates 90 days before their expiration date, but only those who renew after January 1 will receive the new license plate designs.
Pierre Police Warn Residents To Remove Trailers, Boats, Campers From City Streets
PIERRE – The Pierre Police Department is asking residents to remove trailers, boats and campers from city streets by Monday, November 21 to aid with future snow removal. In a news release, the police department said that warning notices will be issued to trailers still parked on city streets after that day. Following that, any trailers that do not comply with provisions of the warning notice will be towed away.
South Dakota Senators select democratic party leadership
The newly-elected South Dakota Senate Democrat caucus met last week (Nov. 12, 2022), to determine legislative leadership for the 2023-2024 Legislative term. The following members were elected to minority leadership positions in the Senate:. Minority Leader: Reynold Nesiba. Assistant Minority Leader: Shawn Bordeaux. Minority Whip: Liz Larson.
New Stop Signs Being Added On Highway 47
The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) plans to install multi-directional stop signs on S.D. Highway 47 directly under Interstate 90 at Exit 251 in Lyman County. SDDOT staff members regularly review traffic counts, crashes, and current in-place signing on the state highway system for continual process improvement. Using available data, SDDOT staff decided to place multi-directional stop signs for both northbound and southbound vehicle traffic on Highway 47. The new multi-directional stop signs will be installed on Highway 47 at Exit 251 on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Upon placement, the stop signs will be considered as full regulatory signage requiring all vehicles to come to a complete stop before proceeding.
Insurance rates, AMR contract on agenda for Pierre City Commission tonight
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Nov. 15, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall. Pierre City Commission meetings also include time for public comments. New Hire Park Department Maintenance Worker – Jody Ryland. New Hire Street Department Maintenance Worker – William Boardman. Transfer from Water Department Heavy Equipment...
Rounds seeking Spring 2023 internship applications
U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring 2023 semester. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre and Sioux Falls. Spring internships typically run from January to May, but dates can be tailored to specific schedules. Interns will receive a stipend, and the office works closely with all the universities to meet the criteria necessary for interns to receive college credit.
Time to Start Thinking About Elections, by District 24 Representative Will Mortenson
Time to Start Thinking About Elections, by District 24 Representative Will Mortenson. The postman and the garbage man are both going to have lighter loads this week – the election is over. That means the postcards and letters will stop. The ads you see on TV will go back to convincing you to buy prescription drugs instead of convincing you that a candidate for office is on drugs. While Election Day 2022 is fresh in our minds, we should reflect on the processes by which our elections are carried out. While most South Dakotans are (mercifully) forgetting about elections, I’m going to get to work in thinking about them.
177,000 South Dakotans, 54.6 million nationwide will travel for Thanksgiving holiday
AAA predicts 54.6 million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000*. Locally, travelers will also be out on the roads and in the air as more than 177,000 South Dakotans plans to travel over the holiday weekend. That’s an increase of 1.2% over last year.
South Dakota corn harvest wrapping up
For the week ending November 13, 2022, there were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork in South Dakota, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 49% very short, 38% short, 13% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 46% very short, 40% short, 14% adequate, and 0% surplus.
USDA NASS to collect 2022 crop production and stocks survey
As the 2022 growing season comes to an end, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to gather final year-end crop production numbers and the amount of grain and oilseeds stored on their farms. At the same time, NASS will survey grain facility operators to determine year-end off-farm grain and oilseed stocks.
Pierre’s Merkwan Selected For National High School Football Showcase
PIERRE – Pierre Governor standout wide receiver Jack Merkwan hasn’t made his college choice yet, but he will be part of an event that may gain him a lot of notice. Merkwan was chosen from a pool of over 6,700 players to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, a series of three games showcasing top high school talent from across the nation.
Defense, Kienholz, Merkwan Lead Pierre To Record-Tying 6th Straight Football Championship
VERMILLION – Pierre’s football dynasty now equals the very best ever in South Dakota playoff football. Lincoln Kienholz passed for three touchdowns and ran for two, Jack Merkwan set a championship game record for receiving yards and Pierre’s defense had three interceptions and three sacks as the Governors defeated Tea Area Saturday 35-20 in the SDHSAA 11AA Football Championship at the DakotaDome. Pierre’s sixth straight 11AA championship equals West Central (11A, 2000-05) for the most consecutive football titles in South Dakota.
