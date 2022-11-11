Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Deer Brings Her Family to Meet Golden Retriever and We Can't Take It
There are few things more magical than a friendship between two unlikely animals. These kinds of friendships produce real life Disney moments that we can't help but watch in awe. One woman witnessed this between her dog and a wild animal recently and shared it with the internet. TikTok user...
pethelpful.com
Couple Poses for Wedding Photos With Their Cat and We're Here for It
We tend to always see videos of dogs being invited to their owners' weddings. But what about the rest of the fur babies? Don't worry, TikTok user @chel_miranda made sure their cat wasn't left behind. This TikToker decided to share how the photos went with the newlyweds and their fur...
pethelpful.com
Tiny Angry Kittens Have Zero Chill and It's Beyond Precious
Cats hiss for numerous reasons. They may be in pain, afraid of another animal, or simply asking for space. This is completely normal cat behavior and when your cat hisses you can probably determine the exact reason why - they see a strange dog, they accidentally hit their paw on something, you know, normal cat reasons to hiss. That's why this video posed by TikTok account @Deescatrefuge is so hilariously inexplicable, because these precious little dum-dums have nothing to hiss about!
pethelpful.com
Precious Cat 'Christmas Leggings' Are Putting Us in a Holiday Mood
Christmas decorations have been crowding stores for weeks now, even before Halloween ended. We don't mind. We love Christmas! The only thing we mind is not seeing this specific Christmas-related item earlier. TikTok user @toothlessbabyboy found Christmas leggings. That in itself is already amazing. Who doesn't want to rock comfy,...
pethelpful.com
Cat Plays 'Fetch' Just Like a Dog and It's Too Cute
A lot of people assume that cats aren't as smart as dogs, and they wold be wrong. Cats are just as capable of learning tricks as dogs are, and one of the games they really love is playing fetch. It stimulates their prey instinct, cats love pleasing their owners, and to them it's just plain fun.
pethelpful.com
Husband's Reaction to Being Surprised With His Dream Dog Is the Best
Dogs can bring immeasurable joy to their paw-rents' lives, even when they've only known one another for a few seconds. This precious mixed-breed puppy is the perfect proof! He had the perfect reaction to meeting his dad for the first time, and we're simply obsessed. The best part about this...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Sad Reaction to Mom Leaving the House Is Just Pitiful
As pet owners, we always want to bring our fur babies with us when we leave the house. We take them out as often as possible, but we aren't able to bring them with us everywhere we go. One woman left her cat behind to run an errand, and the cat's reaction is pitiful.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Grumpy Reaction to Waking Up Is All of Us in the Morning
Most of us don't like waking up in the morning. A select few consider themselves early birds, but many prefer to sleep in, and we take a while to shake the cobwebs from our brains in the morning. One cat is behaving exactly like her fellow sleepyheads in this adorable video.
pethelpful.com
Priceless Video Shows the True Reality of Being a Cat Owner
Cat owners love our cats. We are always quick to say how much they're enriched our lives, how precious they are, how we couldn't imagine life without them! And this is all true! However, let's be honest here, sometimes our cats can be totally obnoxious demon spawns and almost every cat you've ever met has some sort of quirk that makes them slightly less than perfect. True facts!
pethelpful.com
Super Cute Sheepadoodle Gets Hilariously Unfortunate Haircut
Sheepadoodles inherit their coats from their Poodle and Old English Sheepdog parents. Because the Sheepadoodle is a mix of two different breeds, mixed coats are very common amongst these dogs. When the dog has both the Poodle-type coat and Sheepdog-type coat, it creates sort of a wavy mixture of the two. This means your adorable baby is pretty prone to mats and tangles, and that means a trip to the groomer is in order.
pethelpful.com
House Camera Catching Weimaraner Sneaking Into the Fridge Is Priceless
TikTok doggo @podarrozweimaraner's owners decided to check in on the dogs while at work. They probably missed their dogs and wanted to see their faces. But what was just supposed to be a friendly check-in ended in a big no-no for their Weimaraner. The owners have Furbo in the house,...
pethelpful.com
Woman Adopts 3-Legged Dog Nobody Wanted and We're in Our Feelings
All dogs deserve to live with kind and loving families who spoil them with treats and cuddles. Sometimes, it can be difficult for dogs to find this due to the high number of dogs available for adoption in shelters, and if a dog has a disability, they aren't usually the first pick for those looking to adopt. However, one pup got lucky and landed the jackpot with this amazing owner.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dachshund's Strutting Around in Raincoats Is Going Viral
Everyone likes to look cute and fashionable. Having a nice appearance does wonders for self confidence, and your outfits play a large part in this. This applies to animals as well, and two dogs are dressed to impress lately in a video that is going viral for all the right reasons.
pethelpful.com
How to Prevent Your Cat From Eating Too Quickly
Jacob is an activist & writer living in D.C. He loves sharing his unique expertise on a wide-range of health & lifestyle topics. Last year, I adopted a stray cat that I found living outside in a parking lot. I’m not sure if he ever lived with people before me or not, but he seemed to adapt to domesticated life very quickly. He learned to only go to the bathroom in his litter box, and that it was better to scratch his cat post than the side of my couch. One “wild” behavior he seemed to keep though was the speed at which he scarfed down his food.
pethelpful.com
What Sauce Can I Add to Dog Food? (7 Quick and Tasty Options)
I enjoy writing about experiences from my own life so that my tips may help others. Dry dog food, also known as "kibble," is an entirely suitable diet for dogs. Dry food is much more nutrient-balanced, more shelf-stable, and less prone to spoilage than canned, cooked, or raw food. If...
pethelpful.com
How to Train a Cat That Doesn't Like Treats (You Can!)
I enjoy writing about experiences from my own life so that my tips may help others. Cats are notoriously fussy eaters, which can make training them demanding. It can be challenging to find a food-motivated cat, but it's not impossible. The great news is that cats are still very trainable...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Adorable 'Screams' Make Us Want to Adopt Her Right Away
True facts, there is nothing more adorable than a screaming vocal cat. We just love how it sounds like they are having conversations when asked questions. And this little cat posted by TikTok account @EdgarandIvy_Catsanctuary has to be one of the loudest we have ever heard. Just check out beautiful...
pethelpful.com
Adorable Shih-Tzu's Reaction to Human Brother Coming Home Is Pure Love
There are a lot of excellent reasons to get your kid a dog. Having a childhood pet has been scientifically proven to increase emotional expression and control in children. Dogs inspire kids to exercise by walking the dog, to learn responsibility by having a dog to feed and clean up after, and by teaching them empathy and compassion towards other living things.
pethelpful.com
Dog's New Giant Playing Ball Puts All Others to Shame
With the holiday season quickly approaching, it's time to start thinking about what gifts you might need to purchase. More specifically, what gifts you might need for your fur babies. And we have a feeling we know what the best seller is going to be all thanks to this clip from TikTok user @radley_barkley.
