As FTX collapses, Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back the 30% stake Sam Bankman-Fried bought 2 months ago
Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back 30% of his company that FTX purchased a few months ago. Just before FTX announced it filed for bankruptcy, he told CNBC that his legal team is working to repurchase FTX's stake. "There's no question that we're in a worse position....
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
The Crypto-Ignorant Person’s Guide To What’s Going On With FTX And Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Last week, investors rushed to withdraw their funds from FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, fearing that it was about to collapse. The company’s owner, Sam Bankman-Fried, claimed that there was no risk to the fund. That turned out not to be true: On Friday, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO.
The fall of crypto’s golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur’s $16 billion fortune evaporated
Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called “one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.”
World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it
A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance
The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
FTX Bankruptcy A 'Shock', Says Ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday he was "shocked" at the way his crypto trading empire unraveled this week and hoped the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of FTX can "find a way" for the crypto exchange to recover. FTX, Alameda Research and more than 100 other named subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11...
Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly said he isn't having trouble sleeping at night after FTX's collapse: 'It could be worse'
Last week, Sam Bankman-Fried saw 94% of his wealth evaporate in the span of a few hours, but the disgraced former darling of the crypto world has apparently not lost any shut-eye over the collapse of his empire. "You would've thought that I'd be getting no sleep right now, and...
Binance’s CZ says he never shorted FTX’s crypto token—and the decision to stop selling it was ‘very expensive’
In 2008, a group of Wall Street traders saw the housing crash coming and decided to bet against the housing market, striking it rich in a story dramatized in the 2015 biographical film The Big Short. A Twitter post featuring the faces behind this year’s failed crypto ventures—including SBF’s—for a...
The tech boom is officially over - and the FTX fiasco will spark a crypto crackdown, ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers says
The tech boom is over, thanks to the pandemic receding and interest rates rising, Larry Summers said. The ex-Treasury chief predicted the FTX fiasco will lead to greater crypto regulation. Summers isn't worried about another financial crisis as banks and authorities are prepared. The tech boom is officially over, the...
At least $1bn in investor assets missing after FTX collapse – reports
Amid the fallout of the implosion of FTX, once the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, at least $1bn in investor assets appears to be missing, according to multiple reports. On Saturday morning, Reuters reported that FTX was missing at least $1bn in client funds, according to two anonymous sources who held senior...
FTX investor Sequoia removed its glowing 13,000-word profile of Sam Bankman-Fried and replaced it with somber note after its investment cratered to $0
VC firm Sequoia Capital removed a lengthy September profile of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried this week. The URL now shows Sequoia's note telling investors it's marking down its $214 million FTX investment to $0. The profile of Bankman-Fried recounted his first pitch to Sequoia during his Series B round. Sequoia...
Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves 3.7k BTC Dormant Since 10 Years Ago
On-chain data shows a Bitcoin whale has moved a 3.7k BTC stack that had previously been sitting idle since 10 years ago. Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Transfers Coins Sitting Idle Since 2012. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these coins moved by the OG whale had been...
The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake
The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake. Gold is money, full stop. It’s not a shiny pet rock, as the crypto crowd might want to believe. And it’s not some antique instrument that no longer serves a purpose in this new digital world. It has been used as money for thousands of years and while paper currencies have all come and gone (mostly to zero), gold has always retained its value.
