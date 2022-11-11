Sports betting is almost never as easy as "just bet on the favorite" or "just bet on the underdog," but so far this NFL season, it has been exactly that. According to Jared Smith of Pickwise, if you bet $100 on the moneyline on every NFL underdog this season, you'd be up just under $1,900. Which would be equivalent to +18.37 units if your unit size was $100. That's insane.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO