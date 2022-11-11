Read full article on original website
Sweet Magnolias' Justin Bruening Teases 'Huge Leaps Forward' for Cal in Season 3
Justin Bruening tells PEOPLE the new season of Sweet Magnolias will wade into the aftermath of his character's arrest Justin Bruening's Sweet Magnolias character Cal Maddox will rediscover Serenity during the show's upcoming third season. Bruening, 43, tells PEOPLE the Netflix series will not gloss over Cal's violent actions at the end of season 2. "My character just is sort of dealing with the aftermath of what he did last year and how that ended — that whole punching someone thing," he says. Cal will spend time reflecting...
Mandy Moore Will Reunite With ‘This Is Us’ Showrunners on New Series ‘Twin Flames’: Everything to Know
Get ready for Moore … Mandy! The This Is Us alum has teamed up with the showrunners of the NBC hit for a new series, Twin Flames, on Hulu. “Eeeeeek! I am so thrilled for this next chapter and can’t wait to jump into TWIN FLAMES… plus to be reunited with my friends @iaptaker and […]
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Days of Our Lives and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'
John Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives legend died on Friday at 89 John Aniston's life is being remembered by all corners of Hollywood. The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death, was celebrated for his acting achievements by loved ones and industry friends on Monday. Days shared a touching tribute to John, who appeared in an episode of the Peacock series on the day of his death. "Our hearts are broken over...
All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow
Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to her late father, John Aniston. The Friends actress announced the death of her dad on Nov. 11, 2022. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she wrote, in part, along with a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew."
Julian Lennon Runs into 'Uncle' Paul McCartney at Airport: 'What Are the Chances?'
Fate works in mysterious ways, as Julian Lennon and Paul McCartney found out Saturday. The 59-year-old musician and son of late Beatles member John Lennon tweeted that he ran into his father's former bandmate at an airport by sheer luck. "It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge!...
Watch Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Teach Him a Dance Routine on Slumberland Set
"Getting old," Jason Momoa wrote in the caption, sharing a set of behind-the-scenes videos and photos from his upcoming Netflix film Slumberland Jason Momoa has a new dance teacher: 15-year-old daughter Lola Iolani. The Aquaman star, 43, broke out into dance moves on the set of his new movie Slumberland, along with his young costar Marlow Barkley, in a behind-the-scenes video he shared Friday to Instagram. In the first video, Momoa learns the viral dance to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" in full costume as his character Flip, wearing...
Tarek El Moussa 'Crashes' Wife Heather's Winter Wonderland Baby Shower: 'Had to Sneak In'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa will welcome a baby boy in early 2023, they revealed to PEOPLE in July Tarek El Moussa made a surprise appearance at the very end of wife Heather Rae El Moussa's ladies-only baby shower. Sharing a picture where the couple posed as the event was being broken down on Instagram Sunday, the HGTV star, 41, admitted he "crashed" the event. "Crashed my wife's girls-only baby shower but technically it was a boy's party… right??! 👀😆💙🤷♂️ ," he joked in the caption. "Had to...
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector'
Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."
90 Day: Sumit Wants Jenny's Daughter to 'Stay out of It' After She Urges Him to Choose Jenny over Family
Sumit's family disowned him when he announced he'd married Jenny, who is 30 years older than him Sumit Singh wants to keep his family problems within his own family. Sumit entertained his wife Jenny Slatten's daughter, Christina, for the first time on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — though he wasn't thrilled about her opinions of his family. During Christina's visit, it came up naturally that Sumit's parents had disowned him for marrying Jenny, 63 — who is 30 years older. First Sumit, 33, revealed...
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Legend and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89
The veteran actor's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed his death on Monday Days of Our Lives star John Aniston has died. He was 89. The veteran actor, who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, was best known for portraying Days' Victor Kiriakis starting in 1985. On Monday, the Friends alum announced that her father passed on Nov. 11. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she captioned a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace...
Scotty McCreery Goes Behind the Scenes of His Journey to Fatherhood in 'It Matters to Her' Music Video
The country star and his wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery on Oct. 24 Scotty McCreery is taking fans behind the scenes of his journey to fatherhood in a new music video for his single "It Matters to Her." The country star and his wife Gabi became parents on Oct. 24 with the birth of their son Merrick Avery — and in the video, which premieres exclusively on PEOPLE, the couple share personal photos and videos of their parenthood prep. "To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi...
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
How we met: ‘Losing my wife and child was very hard. Then Rhiannon came into my life’
In the early 00s, Rhiannon was a big fan of dark wave goth music. In 2010, she joined an online forum to follow German band Deine Lakaien. “I was living in London and working in a university,” she says. “I had studied languages in the past and thought joining the group would be a good way to improve my German, as well as learn more about the band.”
Hilary Swank's Colorado Mountain House Is Her 'Happiest Place' — See Inside!
Hilary Swank and her husband Philip Schneider share their 168-acre mountain retreat with their five rescue dogs Hilary Swank's Colorado mountain home is her "happiest place." "I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s," the Oscar-winning actress, 48, told archdigest.com in a feature published Tuesday. "I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me." She added that once she and her husband, Philip Schneider, discovered the land in 2016, they...
Anya Taylor-Joy Says She and Charlize Theron Will Swap Furiosa 'War Stories' Over Dinner Soon
"We're having dinner and we're going to swap war stories for sure," Anya Taylor-Joy tells PEOPLE Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlize Theron have not spoken about Furiosa yet — but they will soon. At the New York City premiere of Taylor-Joy's new movie The Menu on Monday, the 26-year-old actress told PEOPLE that she and the Oscar winner, 47, will sit down for dinner to talk all about filming the prequel movie, in which which she plays the character portrayed by Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. "Charlize was sweet enough —...
Budd Friedman, founder of Improv Comedy Club, dies at 90: 'He changed the world of comedy'
Improv Comedy Club founder Budd Friedman died Saturday at the age of 90, according to an Instagram tribute shared by The Hollywood Improv.
George Clooney Reunites with Jean Dujardin for Comedy Nespresso Commercial
George Clooney and Jean Dujardin team up once again to battle over their last remaining Nespresso pod George Clooney is once again battling Jean Dujardin. The two actors are reunited in a new Nespresso campaign for the first time in eight years, during which they test the limits of just how far they're willing to go for a cup of coffee. As Dujardin, 50, enters Clooney's Parisian apartment, the two robed men make their way to the Nespresso machine only to find that Clooney, 61, has just one coffee...
John Travolta, Ben Stiller and LeBron James Appear with Their Kids in Hilarious PlayStation Ad
The three dads team up with their respective kids in PlayStation's "All Parents Can Relate" ad for the new game God of War Ragnarök, the sequel to God of War John Travolta, Ben Stiller and LeBron James are finding parenting parallels in PlayStation's new game God of War Ragnarök. Earlier this month, PlayStation released a hilarious ad for the launch of their video game featuring Travolta with daughter Ella, 22, Stiller with son Quinlin, 17, and James with son Bronny, 18. In the spot, titled "All Parents Can Relate,"...
Mila Kunis Says Ashton Kutcher Is Training Their Kids for a 5K After Inspirational NYC Marathon Run
"They want to run," the Family Guy actress shares of the couple's two young children Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's kids are proudly following in their father's footsteps. After the 44-year-old actor trained and completed the 2022 New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, the couple's daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 5, were so inspired cheering on Dad during his big race that Kutcher is now training them to run, too. "Now they're going to start," Kunis, 39, tells PEOPLE of her kids at the Family Guy 400th episode celebration in Los...
