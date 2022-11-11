ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Nas and Hit-Boy link up again for 'King's Disease III': Listen now

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ak2Sd_0j7avt2c00

Nas is back with King’s Disease III, the third installment of King’s Disease albums and fourth overall in his run of Hit-Boy produced projects.

Listen to East Coast Rap and more on the free Audacy app

After first dropping King’s Disease back in 2020, followed by King’s Disease II in 2021, Nas began teasing the project when he took a pause from the series for his 15th studio album Magic . Rapping on one of its tracks titled “Ugly” — “I’m on offense every day until I see the love / KD3 on the way, this just to feed the buzz.” And now, nearly a year later, number three is officially here.

The GRAMMY award winning rapper started to announce the album's arrival on social media a few days before the drop. Showing off the albums cover and 17-track tracklist in two separate tweets.

Listen to KD3 below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Thomas Rhett

Listen every weekday from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station as Katie & Company bring you today’s biggest hits with some extra insight from the biggest stars in the genre. This week, she’s joined by Thomas Rhett
Deadline

Brec Bassinger Reveals ‘Stargirl’ Shot Two Finales & Teases What Season 4 Would Have Been Like

Brec Bassinger is opening up about the final season of DC’s Stargirl and revealed that there were two endings shot in case of cancellation. In addition, she talked about what Season 4 could have been like. “Geoff [Johns] was so smart because obviously there’s been a lot of changes in the CW and the Warner Brothers this past year, so the future of any show was not quite certain and because of that, he went the extra mile and shot two different endings, because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks,” Bassinger said on the...
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy