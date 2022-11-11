ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DDG And Kevin Gates Pledge To “Love Myself” In New Music Video

By Amber Corrine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUEMw_0j7avqOR00

DDG has teamed up with Kevin Gates for the seventh single off of his second studio-album It’s Not Me, It’s You. The track, “Love Yourself” is a wake up call to focus on what needs to be done for self before giving your all to someone else. The Diesel Films-directed video shows Gates and DDG at a mansion with women in bikinis as destruction takes place far into the horizon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QQ7R_0j7avqOR00
Screenshot from YouTube

The heavy-bass fused with guitar strings gives the track an easy-going mellow feel. Gates starts off melodically rapping, “Dealin’ with past traumas, patternistic in nature/ Healin’ to break the cycle/ Been a bit commitment shy, but I’m willin’ to make you my love/ You’ve been indecisive lately, I’m willin’ to make your mind up.”

DDG comes in with, “My love come with a career attached, I can’t love everybody/ It don’t cost you a thing to give me a call and tell me you care about me/ I put my ex on and she left me, and now she for everybody/ I can’t let nobody finesse me, I gotta watch everybody,” before singing the chorus of, “Can’t love you ’til I love myself / Don’t hug me, I’ll hug myself.”

DDG Wants To Get Rid Of The "YouTuber" Stigma Surrounding His Music

The 25-year-old artist, whom also dates singer Halle Bailey, recently put out a deluxe version of It’s Not Me, It’s You featuring Offset, Coi Leray and Lakeyah. The original album boasts assistance from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates and Babyface Ray. INMIY follows up from DDG’s debut studio-album Valedictorian, which released in 2019. The latter included the infectious smash single, “Moonwalking in Calabasas” featuring Blueface. The track even went on to earn certified Platinum status from the RIAA.

In an upcoming interview with DDG, he told VIBE: “I feel like this album is gearing up from my breakthrough in a way. I got a lot of good feedback. Everyone that listened to it loved it and they feel like I didn’t make one bad song on there, which is really a goal. My goal is just to keep putting out great music and feed it to the people that want it.”

Check out the video for “Love Myself” featuring Kevin Gates above.

