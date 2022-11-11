ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former President Trump Goes On Tirade Against Governor DeSantis

By Wendi Grossman
 4 days ago
Just days before Donald Trump is expected to announce his presidential run, he rips into Governor Ron DeSantis calling him an average Republican with great public relations. Nova Southeastern University's Charles Zelden says the gloves are off, Trump is making it clear it's going to be a nasty fight if DeSantis-who he now calls "DeSanctimonious" enters the race. He says this really is the time for DeSantis to run, coming off such a big win in the Governor's race. If he does, it would divide the party into traditional GOP-ers and MAGA Republicans, but he expects everyone would come together to support the nominee.

