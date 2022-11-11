Read full article on original website
Ashley Robbins
3d ago
Time to split our nation into two or three countries! Conservatives have had enough of illegals, law breakers & corruption lies..
Russell Bond
3d ago
I'm just going to smoke some pot and eat a few mushrooms and watch the Country go down the drain maybe I'll sober up about the same time Joe Biden get good sence and closes the border and remembers that Americans should come before any foreign interest or trash
Dennis Abell
3d ago
yes. we need to keep dumbing down more Americans for cheap labor. lol .think of the money the rich people will make off of this
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
PBS NewsHour
Illinois votes to protect collective bargaining rights in state amendment
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have approved an amendment to their state constitution guaranteeing the right to bargain collectively. The measure in last week’s election was closely watched in Illinois and beyond as a gauge of public support for the labor movement, which has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fight against Measure 114 not over, Oregon Hunters Association says
The Oregon Hunters Association says it is not done fighting against Measure 114, the Oregon gun law that had a 33,000 “Yes” vote lead Monday night following last week’s election. The following is the full statement by OHA, which was released early Monday morning:. While there are...
Republicans likely to control House after wins in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
Colorado just legalized ‘magic mushrooms,’ an idea that’s growing nationwide
Voters in Colorado approved a ballot measure legalizing the use of psilocybin and psilocin, two psychedelic compounds found in so-called magic mushrooms, in Tuesday’s midterm election, becoming the second state to do so in two years. The measure narrowly passed, the AP projected, with 52% of the more than...
Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors last week in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. It seeks to force the department to release video recordings from inside the hospital following recent patient suicides, a rape by a staffer, and an incapacitated woman’s abandonment in a dayroom without food, water or...
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in 2 Midwest states, regulators say
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sanitation services contractor servicing three meatpacking plants in two midwestern states is under fire after federal regulators alleged it employed more than two dozen children, several of whom were seriously injured amid hazardous working conditions. According to The Wall Street Journal, the allegations prompted the...
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
Seven college students killed in separate homicides in Virginia, Idaho
Correction: Our story said that the four people killed In Idaho were shot to death. But police have not yet released the cause of the deaths, saying only that it was being investigated as a homicide. We are awaiting more information from authorities on the cause of death. Photo Courtesy.
Mark Kelly wins Senate race in Arizona
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches...
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Urban-Rural Split Takes Front Stage In The $65 Million Governor’s Campaign, Joining Idaho Proposals
$65 Million Governor’s Campaign: With voters favoring Idaho’s more conservative policies over Oregon’s progressive course, the Greater Idaho Movement has now succeeded in getting measures enacted in 13 conservative and more rural counties, including Klamath County. The two states also have extremely different political, legal, and policy...
yamhilladvocate.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Secretary of State, County Officials Alleging Voter Fraud and Suppression
A lawsuit has been filed against Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and several County governments (Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos and Klamath) that alleges voter suppression and failures to address voter fraud complaints. The lawsuit cites a number of examples of what the...
Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
Where Are Colorado Transplants Coming From? These Three States
The word "transplant" has become commonplace in Colorado vernacular. You'll often hear it come out of the mouths of Centennial State natives, complaining about newcomers from California or Texas. Some (like this Kyle Clark viewer) will say that a dislike for transplants is unwarranted, and others will remain staunch in...
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
Arizona’s big races still uncalled as slow count continues
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county could soon begin reporting the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day, providing clues about whether Republicans can overtake Democrats in critical races for U.S. Senate and governor. With half a million ballots remaining to be counted on...
PBS NewsHour reclassifies Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane as an ‘election defender’
Following alerts from our audience and others, the PBS NewsHour has decided to delete a tweet we posted about Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane. The NewsHour has moved McGrane from the category “fuels doubts” to “election defender”. Our original decision was based on Mr. McGrane’s previous words in the April primary debate. (We have three categories: those denying the election, those fueling doubt and those defending the election. Here is a look at our approach.)
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
PBS NewsHour
