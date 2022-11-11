ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Major Update On T.J. Watt's Injury Status

By Jason Hall
WEGR ROCK 103
WEGR ROCK 103
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQffg_0j7avZaC00
Photo: Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt expects to return to action during Sunday's (November 13) game against the New Orleans Saints after missing the past seven games due to a pectoral injury .

"It's been a long time coming. I feel very, very good about the week that I've had," Watt said via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

Watt was placed on injured reserve in September after experiencing what NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport described as a "torn pec muscle" during Pittsburgh's Week 1 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year shared a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator saying "I'll be back" amid reports that he was expected to rehabilitate his pectoral tear rather than opting for season-ending surgery, which would've been necessary had he torn the tendon.

Rapoport and fellow NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero both reported that rehabilitation was an option for Watt as he gathered multiple opinions on the injury.

" #Steelers LB TJ Watt suffered a torn pec muscle, but did not tear the tendon. That’s why, as he says, he’ll be back," Rapoport tweeted. "It’s about six weeks of rehab, then Watt could be able to return — with no surgery."

Watt recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in Week 1 before appearing to mouth "tore (my) pec" while coming off the field after his final snap of the game.

The former Wisconsin standout is coming off a career season in which he tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan as the NFL's single-season sack record holder (22.5), earning his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, as well as having being selected as a first-team All-Pro for the third consecutive year and Pro Bowler for the fourth consecutive year.

Watt also signed a four-year, $112 million extension with Pittsburgh prior to the 2021 season, which included a $35 million signing bonus and $80 guaranteed during the next three seasons, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years

Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
Yardbarker

Fans React To T.J. Watt Playing On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back a gigantic piece of their defense with the return of T. J. Watt. Watt is an anchor of the Steelers defense, as his pass rushing abilities disrupt offenses. With him making his return on Sunday, plenty of fans are reacting to his comeback. So...
ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Inactives for Week 10 vs New Orleans Saints

The Steelers are welcoming the New Orleans Saints to Pittsburgh on Sunday for a huge NFC versus AFC showdown on Sunday afternoon. Both squads need a victory to inch closer to the playoff picture, and a loss could put their season on dire straights. Nevertheless, only one of the franchises can get the victory, but whoever it is will have to work for it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Cardinals, Rams get big QB news ahead of Week 10 matchup

If you were hoping to see a quarterback battle of Kyler Murray against Matthew Stafford during Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, you may end up being disappointed. A report came out on Saturday night expressing doubt that either starting quarterback will be in action.
ClutchPoints

Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles

The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers

Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck) Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against...
NBC Sports

Texans, Raiders projected for top 2023 NFL Draft picks through Week 10

The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Running Back Getting Cut

The NFL World is pretty surprised on Monday by the news of a former starting running back getting cut. The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly decided to part ways with a former starting running back. Eno Benjamin, who began the year as the team's starting running back due to injury, has...
WEGR ROCK 103

WEGR ROCK 103

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
931
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis Classic Rock - Hooker, DB and Becka mornings

 https://rock103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy