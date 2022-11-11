ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

KMPH.com

Elderly woman and two dogs treated after fire in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
MADERA, CA
ABC10

1 dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash near Oakdale Friday. The California High Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. after a 16-year-old in 2013 Honda turned in front of a 2001 Ford that was going around 55 miles per hour at Valley Home Road at Pleasant Valley Road.
OAKDALE, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: KC Lee Jensen

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is KC Lee Jensen. KC Jensen is wanted on a Felony warrant of Battery. 30-year-old Jensen is 5' 11" tall, 175 lbs., and has blond hair and green eyes. If you know where KC Jensen is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Doctors say every family should have Narcan on hand

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News is committed to bringing you continuing coverage of the dangers of fentanyl. Now we are partnering with the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to bring you this report highlighting the partnership between schools, law enforcement, and public health to educate communities on the dangers of this lethal drug.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man and woman shot and killed in North Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were both shot and killed Saturday night in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a 13-round shot spotter activation just before 11:00 p.m. in the area near Fedora and Blackstone Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Grandson saves grandmother from burning home in East Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 18-year-old saved his grandmother from a burning home Sunday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out just before 10:00 a.m. for reports of an unconfirmed fire on Cortland Avenue near Sierra Vista Avenue, which was quickly upgraded to a 2-alarm structure fire.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno man on parole arrested with firearm, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man on parole was arrested for being in possession of an unserialized firearm and ammunition, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut and Gettysburg avenues for a vehicle code violation. Police say they discovered the driver was on active parole for […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

New African elephant joins the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new member has been added to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family. According to the Zoo, a male African elephant named Mabu can now be seen walking on the savanna in African Adventure. “We are excited to have Mabu join our herd,” said Lyn Myers,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught On Camera: Mountain lion spotted in Merced backyard

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A mountain lion was caught on camera wandering around somebody’s backyard late at night in Merced. The video was captured in the backyard of a residence on Parsons Avenue, between 26th Street and Stretch Road. In one of the videos, you can see a...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 injured after crash in Madera county, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Madera county, according to the California Highway Patrol.  The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Avenue 14.  CHP says a driver was turning left onto Avenue 14 from Highway 41 and pulled into the path […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA

