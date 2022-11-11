Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Man distracted by cell phone hit, killed by driver on the road in Fresno County, says CHP
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Monday evening after officers say he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the middle of the road near Elm and North in Fresno County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a man was possibly watching videos on his...
Man killed in single-vehicle accident on SR-99 in Stanislaus County
MODESTO, Calif. — A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after being ejected from his car on State Route 99 in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on southbound SR-99 near 9th Street. CHP says a 38-year-old man was driving his 2019...
KMPH.com
Elderly woman and two dogs treated after fire in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
2 dead after Fresno County crash with big rig, CHP says
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a crash involving a big rig and a sedan Monday morning in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers say the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. at Kamm and Jameson avenues west of Caruthers. Officers say a big rig was going north on […]
KMPH.com
Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
KMPH.com
Driver going over 120 MPH in foggy conditions killed following collision in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed early Saturday morning after officers say his Ford Mustang collided with a garbage truck on Highway 152 and Delta Road in Los Banos. According to the California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Zeferino Alvarado was driving above 120 MPH in foggy conditions...
1 dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash near Oakdale Friday. The California High Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. after a 16-year-old in 2013 Honda turned in front of a 2001 Ford that was going around 55 miles per hour at Valley Home Road at Pleasant Valley Road.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: KC Lee Jensen
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is KC Lee Jensen. KC Jensen is wanted on a Felony warrant of Battery. 30-year-old Jensen is 5' 11" tall, 175 lbs., and has blond hair and green eyes. If you know where KC Jensen is hiding, call...
Low-flying helicopter getting data for USGS above Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting around November 17, and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over the areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga, and the Pyramid Hills according to the United States Geological […]
KMPH.com
Doctors say every family should have Narcan on hand
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News is committed to bringing you continuing coverage of the dangers of fentanyl. Now we are partnering with the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to bring you this report highlighting the partnership between schools, law enforcement, and public health to educate communities on the dangers of this lethal drug.
KMPH.com
Man and woman shot and killed in North Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were both shot and killed Saturday night in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a 13-round shot spotter activation just before 11:00 p.m. in the area near Fedora and Blackstone Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a...
Two children and father survive Fresno County rollover crash; driver dies in suspected DUI
Two children and their father survived a rollover crash in Fresno County past midnight Friday. The driver did not.
Man dies while trying to steal catalytic converter in Merced, police say
A man is dead after police say the car he was trying to steal a catalytic converter from fell on top of him.
KMPH.com
Grandson saves grandmother from burning home in East Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 18-year-old saved his grandmother from a burning home Sunday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out just before 10:00 a.m. for reports of an unconfirmed fire on Cortland Avenue near Sierra Vista Avenue, which was quickly upgraded to a 2-alarm structure fire.
Fresno man on parole arrested with firearm, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man on parole was arrested for being in possession of an unserialized firearm and ammunition, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut and Gettysburg avenues for a vehicle code violation. Police say they discovered the driver was on active parole for […]
Modesto Police make arrest after Friday night shooting left a man dead
MODESTO, Calif. — A man is dead and the suspected gunman is in jail after a shooting Friday night, officials with the Modesto Police Department said in a Saturday Facebook post. On Friday, Modesto officers said they began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting someone opening fire in the parking...
KMPH.com
New African elephant joins the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new member has been added to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family. According to the Zoo, a male African elephant named Mabu can now be seen walking on the savanna in African Adventure. “We are excited to have Mabu join our herd,” said Lyn Myers,...
KMPH.com
Caught On Camera: Mountain lion spotted in Merced backyard
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A mountain lion was caught on camera wandering around somebody’s backyard late at night in Merced. The video was captured in the backyard of a residence on Parsons Avenue, between 26th Street and Stretch Road. In one of the videos, you can see a...
2 injured after crash in Madera county, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Madera county, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Avenue 14. CHP says a driver was turning left onto Avenue 14 from Highway 41 and pulled into the path […]
Comments / 0