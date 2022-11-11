Roku adds new Sports hub with cross-platform experience

To simplify how people watch sports, Roku has added a new hub that integrates new updates to live and upcoming sports from across the Roku platform by introducing a centralized location for sports content. Here’s what you need to know.

According to Roku, a recent poll with sports fans discovered that the majority of people want a centralized location where they can watch sports (61%) and have features that allow them to browse their favorite teams and leagues (63%). This is exactly what experience Roku is giving to its users.

“We know that keeping track of where sports are being streamed has only become more fragmented over the past few years,” said Alex Hill, Director of Live & Sports. “Watching your favorite teams should be simple, so we’ve made it a priority to build out a more seamless and streamlined way to discover and watch sports on our platform. Sports are a vital part of the streaming experience, and we will continue to make enhancements to the experience which includes new supported providers and find new ways for our users to root for their favorite teams.”

This new Sports hub integrates with Roku Search, Roku Voice, Live TV Zone, Sports Zone, and more. Sports-related content from supported channels will be available during the season of the sports leagues they air.

Here’s how to use this new Sports experience:

Users can scroll down to Sports on the Home Screen Menu or search for “sports” or associated words like a team or league name in Roku Search or using Roku Voice;

Within the new Sports experience, users will see live and upcoming games for an initial roster of leagues, conferences, and more;

When a user clicks on the tile for a game that they are interested in watching, they’ll be presented with watch options for that particular event from supported channels;

Users can also choose to select various Zones specific to individual sports or leagues to view live and upcoming games or events, discover content specific to their favorite leagues, or explore rows of free sports content.

In addition, Roku has added new sports-related shows to the Roku Channel. This new experience is currently supported by DIRECTV, FOX Sports, FuboTV, Paramount+, Prime Video, Sling, and the Roku Channel, with more partners to be added in the coming months.

