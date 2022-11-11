ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Roku adds new Sports hub with cross-platform experience

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYXLq_0j7aukRw00

To simplify how people watch sports, Roku has added a new hub that integrates new updates to live and upcoming sports from across the Roku platform by introducing a centralized location for sports content. Here’s what you need to know.

According to Roku, a recent poll with sports fans discovered that the majority of people want a centralized location where they can watch sports (61%) and have features that allow them to browse their favorite teams and leagues (63%). This is exactly what experience Roku is giving to its users.

“We know that keeping track of where sports are being streamed has only become more fragmented over the past few years,” said Alex Hill, Director of Live & Sports. “Watching your favorite teams should be simple, so we’ve made it a priority to build out a more seamless and streamlined way to discover and watch sports on our platform. Sports are a vital part of the streaming experience, and we will continue to make enhancements to the experience which includes new supported providers and find new ways for our users to root for their favorite teams.”

This new Sports hub integrates with Roku Search, Roku Voice, Live TV Zone, Sports Zone, and more. Sports-related content from supported channels will be available during the season of the sports leagues they air.

Here’s how to use this new Sports experience:

  • Users can scroll down to Sports on the Home Screen Menu or search for “sports” or associated words like a team or league name in Roku Search or using Roku Voice;
  • Within the new Sports experience, users will see live and upcoming games for an initial roster of leagues, conferences, and more;
  • When a user clicks on the tile for a game that they are interested in watching, they’ll be presented with watch options for that particular event from supported channels;
  • Users can also choose to select various Zones specific to individual sports or leagues to view live and upcoming games or events, discover content specific to their favorite leagues, or explore rows of free sports content.

In addition, Roku has added new sports-related shows to the Roku Channel. This new experience is currently supported by DIRECTV, FOX Sports, FuboTV, Paramount+, Prime Video, Sling, and the Roku Channel, with more partners to be added in the coming months.

More tech coverage: New Apple TV 4K already available, here’s why you should upgrade

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

YouTube TV vs. Hulu Plus Live TV Rated: The Pros and Cons of Each Streaming Service

We're all watching more TV, and with sports such as NFL football, NBA basketball and NHL hockey it's a great time to consider a live TV streaming service. At CNET we've tested six of the major services, and our two favorites for premium users -- cord-cutters who don't mind paying a bit more for a full package of channels and features -- are YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.
ComicBook

Pluto TV Channels and Shows to Stream for Free in 2022

Star Trek and Frasier are among 6,300 episodes of classic CBS content coming to ad-supported free streaming television service Pluto TV. The streamer announced Monday that thousands of hours of hit episodes and series from the CBS library will be available to stream on-demand by the end of 2022, including such fan favorites as The Brady Bunch, Cheers, Mission Impossible, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Taxi, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and The Twilight Zone. Crime dramas Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-O are among the programming recently added to Pluto TV linear, along with CSI spinoff channels CSI: Miami and.
HAWAII STATE
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?

Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
technewstoday.com

Spotify Not Loading on Roku TV? 7 Ways to Fix it

With the help of your Roku, you can easily listen to podcasts and stream music on Spotify. But, it’s important for your Roku TV to be running on a version older than OS 8.2. If your TV is running on Software that doesn’t match the minimum requirement, Spotify will not load.
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added 10 free music channels

While other streaming services raise prices and introduce new paid tiers with ads, The Roku Channel continues to add new linear channels at no additional cost. In addition to partnering with AMC to bring 11 new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to the service last week, Roku also launched 10 new linear channels from iHeartRadio.
Engadget

Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month's price increase

Notable additions include the Weather Channel and Hallmark Channel. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.
Business Insider

How to connect an iPad to your TV in two different ways

You can connect an iPad to a TV set with an AV (HDMI or VGA) cable. You'll need the appropriate adapter cable from Apple. To connect the iPad, just connect the adapter to your iPad, connect the adapter to your television with the appropriate cable, and switch the TV to the correct input.
nexttv.com

Roku Channel Expands NBCU News Lineup

Four Telemundo Spanish-language stations will be added to the lineup immediately, followed by FAST channels Dateline 24/7, Today All Day and Sky News International next year. The Roku Channel is expanding its offering of news programming from NBCUniversal, adding four Telemundo-branded Spanish-language stations to its programming grid immediately, and three other NBCU FASTs in early 2023.
Popculture

Roku Introduces New Sports 'Experience' to Stream on Game Day

Roku is improving accessibility for sports fans. The company's new streaming interface, dubbed "a sports experience," acts as a one-stop shop for live sports programming, allowing users to track events without switching between multiple apps, reported Deadline. There have been an unprecedented number of streaming exclusives this year, from NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video to MLB on Apple and Peacock to a variety of ESPN+ games, including NHL and college football. In addition, Netflix is quietly exploring the possibility of adding live sports content.
tbivision.com

TikTok, Sky, Banijay, Roku & STARZPLAY among Media & Entertainment Leaders Summit line-up

TikTok, Roku, Banijay, Sky Studios and STARZPLAY are among companies preparing to take part at The Media & Entertainment Leaders Summit, which takes place on Wednesday, 16 November. The event, which is being produced by Informa’s TBI, DTVE and analyst division Omdia, is taking place at Church House Westminster and...
Simplemost

Watch TV For Free With $99 Antenna Bundle

Have you been considering adding an over-the-air antenna to your TV lineup but aren’t sure about everything you’ll need to maximize your viewing experience? A new comprehensive TV bundle can change the way you watch and even record your favorite shows for free is now available for customers through Dec. 31 (or while supplies last). This package deal is offered by Tablo, which makes TV accessories that let you watch free antenna TV on any screen in your home (TV, tablet, computer or smartphone), from your favorite channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW, ION, PBS and more.
Deadline

Hulu Adds 14 Live TV Channels To Pay-TV Package, Including Hallmark, Weather & More

Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its pay-TV package in the coming weeks, among them Hallmark Channel and the Weather Channel. The Disney-run service, which has 4.4 million subscribers, now features more than 85 channels in its lineup, along with bundled access to Disney+ and ESPN+. Along with YouTube TV and other streaming bundles like FuboTV and Sling, Hulu posted incremental growth in the most recent quarter, ranking sixth among all pay-TV outlets across cable, satellite and the internet. The additions to Hulu’s lineup are happening in stages. On November 1, the Weather Channel and Comedy.TV came aboard. Today, Hallmark Channel...
BGR.com

BGR.com

347K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy