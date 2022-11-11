Read full article on original website
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle
Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, saying it violates federal rule-making procedures.
Comments / 0