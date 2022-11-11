Read full article on original website
Get ready! Season’s first snowfall on the way!
SEASON’S FIRST STICKING SNOW ON THE WAY but likely to –COMMENCES IN CHICAGO 5 TO 7AM TUESDAY but likely to transition to wintry mix and rain at times the remainder of Tuesday—SECOND DISTURBANCE KEEPS CLOUDS AND WINTRY PRECIP GOING WEDNESDAY….. Snow is to reach Chicago proper...
Much below normal temperatures to be centered Chicago next weekend
Temperatures will be near 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday, but Tuesday will begin a slow trend toward even colder temperatures. The forecast high of 30 degrees on Friday would be the first time the high temp would not get above freezing this fall at Chicago’s official weather observation site at O’Hare Airport. Low temperatures in the teens are expected for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Normal high temperatures are in the upper 40s during mid November in Chicago while normal lows are in the mid 30s.
Monday morning even colder than Sunday across the Chicago area
Yesterday temperatures across the Chicago area were the coldest since last April 17th – well this Monday morning they were even a few degrees colder, reminiscent of mid-winter. Temperatures in the lower 20s (mid to upper 20s in the city and upper teens at a few southern locations) were evenly distributed area-wide. Lowest airport temps were 18 at Pontiac and 19 at Kankakee, Rensselaer in NW Indiana and Burlington/Lake Geneva in SE Wisconsin. The official Chicago site at O’Hare came in with a low of 27 and Midway hit 28.
Is the Armistice Day Blizzard of 1940 the worst blizzard on record?
November 11 was the anniversary of the Armistice Day Blizzard of 1940. Where does this blizzard rank on the all time list of Midwest blizzards?. The Armistice Day Blizzard was one of the worst storms to ever hit the Midwest. Other storms have produced more snow, but this early-season storm struck with unexpected fury, following some very mild weather. The Nov. 11, 1940, storm, one of the deadliest to hit the Midwest, delivered high winds, heavy snow and phenomenal temperature drops. The storm was responsible for 150 deaths, including 66 on Lake Michigan, where five ships sank. The day began mild, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but when the storm hit, temperatures plunged, turning rain to heavy snow and creating instant blizzards in the Upper Midwest. Many hunters froze to death after being trapped in huge snowdrifts. In Chicago, temperatures crashed from 63 degrees at 11 a.m. to 16 degrees the next morning. While only a trace of snow fell here, the storm’s 65 mph wind gusts caused $1.5 million in damage and blew out countless windows.
Sticking snow in spots Saturday was followed by Sunday’s coldest morning in 7 months across the Chicago area
Saturday snow-mixed rain changed over to scattered pockets of snow flurries/ showers during the afternoon and evening with sticking snow adding up to a few tenths of an inch, mainly on grassy surfaces. Early Sunday morning, Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp of 29...
9@9: LED lights and the world’s longest flight
CHICAGO – There is a fascinating fact about LED lights that was brought to light on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. That tidbit was one of the many topics covered on the “9@9” as the hosts discussed that along with psychobiotic foods, living paintings, and a very interesting commercial from the 1970s.
Coldest morning in 7 months across the Chicago area
Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp this Sunday morning of 29 degrees. This is the first time the thermometer at that location has dropped below 30 degrees since last April 17. There were widespread readings in the 20s across NE Illinois and NW Indiana this morning – lowest were along and west of the Fox River Valley a 21 degree low was recorded at Sterling/Rock Falls and 22 degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove.
The List: Tombstones that Pat found funny
CHICAGO – It’s not a place known for humor, but on occasion, people like to leave this world with a laugh. That was the focus of Pat Tomasulo’s submission for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He went around and found tombstones of people who tried to have a little fun with those who would visit the cemetery.
Thanksgiving-Inspired Treats & Fall Desserts
As the temperatures drop and the leaves change colors, what better way to celebrate the new season than by making fall desserts? Chef Chris Teixeira is here to show us how to make West Town Bakery’s apple cheesecake and pumpkin pecan balls. Facebook @WestTownBakeryDiner. Instagram @WestTownBakery. Twitter @WestTownBakery.
6@6: Dating failures & ‘Happy Hour’
CHICAGO – As unusual as it may seem, it might not be the worst thing in the world if you find yourself struggling with dating. That’s according to experts and was one of the topics debated on WGN Morning News during the “6@6” on Tuesday. Along...
Gary man arrested after allegedly escaping from work release facility
CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Gary man was arrested after allegedly escaping a work release facility in Crown Point. At around 5 p.m. Saturday, police said Laveris Swanagan, 19, of Gary, was being searched for contraband at the Kimbrough Work Program, located in the 2600 block of West 93rd Avenue, when he allegedly fought with officers and ran out of the door.
