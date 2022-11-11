ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins 3.5-point favorites in Week 10 matchup with Browns

The Miami Dolphins are set to play host to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for their fourth AFC North matchup of the 2022 season.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Miami is currently a 3.5-point favorite for this game. They’re also favorites on the money line, as their victory is set at -190. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

Mike McDaniel’s team has won three games in a row, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. They’ll look to add another victory to their resume and earn the rookie head coach his seventh win in his first season.

The Browns, led by Kevin Stefanski, boast a defense with talented players like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward as well as an offense that has playmakers in Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Amari Cooper. Once Deshaun Watson makes his return to action, they should be able to flip a switch, but Jacoby Brissett has done a suitable job keeping them afloat for now.

Miami and Cleveland will face off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
ClutchPoints

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino with latest offensive explosion vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins’ offense fired on all cylinders in their Week 10 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The eruption of scoring from the Dolphins is not only impressive and entertaining as hell to watch but also historic. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino as the only signal-callers in Dolphins history with three or more passing TDs in three straight games.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following win over Jaguars

After a few weeks of escaping with just minor injuries, they seemed to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game, speaking on the injuries that the team dealt with during the course of the game. A total of three players exited the game with injuries and did not return. Two of those injuries were confirmed to be concussions.
Bills defense critical post-Vikings: 'We knock the [expletive] ball down, we win'

Sunday afternoon the Bills walked out of Orchard Park on the heels of a 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings every bit deserving to have been beaten. What felt like a whirlwind of emotions from the end of the 4th quarter through Overtime, thanks to a series of improbable and head-scratching plays/decisions, dropped the Bills to 6-3 on the season.
Best photos from Dolphins' Week 10 win over the Browns

The Miami Dolphins earned their seventh win of the season on Sunday, as they defeated the Cleveland Browns 39-17 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami’s performance against old friend Jacoby Brissett and company was their most complete victory of the season. Defensively, they allowed just 17 points and held the two-headed rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in check while also limiting Amari Cooper to just 32 yards on three receptions.
Cleveland.com

What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
