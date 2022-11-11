Read full article on original website
Wj Bob
4d ago
Kendall county will send a man to the moon to get a guy for a speeding ticket
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville woman wanted in Kendall County arrested in Louisiana
A Yorkville woman wanted in Kendall County on residential burglary charges was arrested in Vernon Parish, Louisiana last week. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that 35-year-old Ancuta Covaliu was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Thursday. Covaliu is charged with residential burglary, burglary, and theft. She's being held in...
walls102.com
Two vehicle crash takes life in DeKalb County
MALTA – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 38 near Malta for a rear end collision between an International Truck and a pickup truck. Authorities say the pickup truck struck the rear of the other vehicle that was stopped to turn into a field entrance. The pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Chicago man arrested in DeKalb for murder of another man: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on the city's South Side. According to police, the shooting occurred November 3, 2022, in the 8300 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. On Sunday, 29-year-old Keith Williams was...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94
CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
Illinois Coroner: Driver Who Killed 7 on Highway Intoxicated
A woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois, causing a crash that killed a family of six and a 13-year-old family friend, was intoxicated at the time, a coroner said Monday. Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, who also died in the crash, had a blood-alcohol...
WSPY NEWS
Two new Kendall County deputies sworn in
Two new Kendall County patrol deputies were sworn in last month by Sheriff Dwight Baird. Deputy Andrei Dublea served as a Romanian Border police officer for seven years before coming to the United States in 2016. Dublea attended the College of DuPage and was working as a police officer with the Vernon Hills Police Department before joining the Kendall County Sheriff's Office.
Judge issues no-stalking order against Rockford third grader
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford father says he hopes a no-stalking order issued against an elementary school student will be enough to protect his daughters. Duwayne Peters went in front of Judge Randy Wilt last week after he says a third grader physically assaulted his 8-year-old daughter. “He’s threatened to kill her,” Peters said. “Then, […]
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Officials & Gippers Discuss Compliance Requirements
A few changes have already been implemented at a business where two people were shot and killed at on September 24th of this year. Earlier this month, Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland filed a complaint against Gippers Sports Bar and Grill on East Pine Bluff Road, claiming their liquor license should be suspended for up to 30 days because the continued operation of that business poses an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego Police Department asking motorists to buckle up
The Oswego Police Department is reminding motorists to buckle their seat belts when on the road. The department is taking part in the Illinois State Police's "Click It or Ticket" campaign to help people arrive safely to and from their holiday destinations this Thanksgiving. The department says there will be...
Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk: coroner
Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with a 13-year-old family friend, in the wrong-way crash in July.
wjol.com
Woman Charged with Kicking Joliet Police Officer at Downtown Casino
A 39-year-old Chicago woman was arrested after an incident at Harrah’s Casino on Sunday evening. It was 5:41 pm Joliet Police were called to the casino at 151 North Joliet Street for a disturbance. Officers learned that a casino patron, Melissa Gonzalez, was refusing to leave the property despite being told by casino staff to leave.
FBI: 3 masked men rob Bolingbrook bank; employees tied up
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A Bolingbrook bank was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning and the employees were tied up, according to the FBI. At around 9:55 a.m., authorities responded to a Huntington Bank branch, located in the 300 block of Quadrangle Drive, on the report of a robbery. Three masked...
fox32chicago.com
4 suspects break into suburban gun range, steal more than 20 firearms
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police are investigating after four suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a suburban gun range to gain entry, and then proceeded to steal more than 20 firearms from the business Monday morning. Around 3:08 a.m., Oak Forest police responded to an alarm call at the Eagle...
fox32chicago.com
Gary man arrested after escaping from work release program in Lake County
GARY, Indiana - A Lake County (Indiana) work release inmate was captured an hour after he escaped on Saturday, the sheriff said. Laveris Swanagan, 19, of Gary, was being searched for contraband when he fought with officers and ran out, the sheriff's office said. Police from Lake County, Crown Point,...
12-year-old girl critically shot in neck from drive-by shooting in Illinois
CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning. According to police, the girl was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when an individual in a dark colored car fired shots in her direction. She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was […]
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
cwbchicago.com
#48: Man killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then fled the scene to get to his court hearing on time, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then ran out of the house so he could get to court on time for a hearing, prosecutors said Monday. The woman’s three-year-old daughter allegedly told police that she saw Rodearl McElroy kill her mother. McElroy, 29,...
Semi-truck driver in custody for DUI-related crash involving Chicago school bus in Warsaw, Ind., 16 injured, 3 teens critical
WARSAW, Ind. — Sixteen people are injured, and three teens are in critical condition after a DUI crash involving a semi-truck and a Chicago-based St. Ignatius College Prep School bus Saturday night. After the St. Ignatus JV hockey team finished a tournament in Culver, Indiana, they left in a school bus and headed back to […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 8-9, 2022
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 8 at 2:41 p.m. Karina Ortiz, 22, of Rockford was cited for speeding 43 m.p.h. in a 20-m.p.h. zone, suspended registration, no insurance and disobeying a stop sign. She was released on an I-Bond was given a Dec. 16 Rochelle court date. On Nov. 9...
rockfordscanner.com
Numerous Retail Thefts and Robberies That Have Happened Recently. Just imagine, how many suspects WOULD BE CAUGHT if the public were informed….
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
