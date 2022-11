Olivia Wilde had a “plus two” with her at the Harry Styles show on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Olivia, 38, attended the extravaganza at the Kia Forum along with her and Jason Sudeikis’s two children, Otis and Daisy. In videos captured by fans, Olivia sat down with Daisy, 6, and Otis, 8. In another video, the Don’t Worry Darling director danced with her daughter as Harry, 28, performed his Grammy-nominated song, “As It Was.” From the footage shared by fans, Olivia and her kids had a great time at the show.

