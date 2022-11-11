ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplesville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSFA

Troy University Montgomery Campus dedicates peace dove

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was a special day at the Troy University Montgomery Campus. Leaders and community members to unveil the Violata Pax Dove. The dove was commissioned by Pope Benedict XVI as part of an exhibit entitled the sins of humanity. Sculpted in white bronze the peace dove...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Community to celebrate local law enforcement

The entire community and all first responders are invited to attend Operation Blue Line Saturday, Nov. 19, 1-5 p.m. at Goose Pond Park. The organization began in 2020 to show support to law enforcement officers during “Defund the Police” campaigns. Group organizer Tony Iturbide felt “God inspired” to create an event to show support.
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Maplesville Council approves police requests

Several personnel requests were approved for the Maplesville Police Department at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Maplesville Town Council. The council accepted the resignation of George Fanning as school resource officer for Maplesville High School, and approved moving forward with hiring Jeffery James to replace him. James said he...
MAPLESVILLE, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Maplesville accepting Toys for Kids applications

The deadline is approaching for Maplesville residents that need help providing Christmas gifts for their children this year to apply to the Toys For Kids program. The program is accepting applications for the final time on Nov. 15 at Maplesville Town Hall. Blank applications to be picked up at town hall during regular business hours.
MAPLESVILLE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Wilson begins as new pastor at Southside Baptist Church

Dr. Josh Wilson was officially named the new pastor for Southside Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 30. His first day in office followed on Monday, Oct. 31. Wilson was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Growing up in a Christian home, Josh heard the Gospel many times before surrendering his life to Jesus Christ at the age of 10. By his freshman year of college, the Lord was already calling Josh into full-time vocational ministry, and he was licensed into the ministry. Josh attended the University of Alabama and completed a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education: Language Arts. During this time, he began his first ministry assignment as a youth pastor at Moundville Baptist Church just outside of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

University of Alabama opens new medical clinic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

MC Property Solutions expanding with new location

MC Property Solutions in Verbena has moved to a new location with plans to expand its offers to the community. Owner Tim McCullough said the company does land clearing, driveway construction and repair, French drains, culvert pipes and excavation work. Selling landscape materials, including gravel, sand, mulch and pine straw,...
VERBENA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Old Fashioned Christmas returning to Maplesville

Maplesville will be transformed into a Christmas fun land during Old Fashioned Christmas on Dec. 4 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Local churches, businesses, organizations and individuals will be giving away free Christmas treats as attendees soak in the Christmas cheer of photo opportunities, walking the Christmas tree trail and the arrival of Santa.
MAPLESVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools

Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — University of Alabama-led study results in new dietary guideline for beneficial food compound

An apple a day can keep the doctor away, according to an international study headed by a University of Alabama faculty member. Dr. Kristi Crowe-White, a registered dietitian who is associate professor and chair of the Department of Human Nutrition and Hospitality Management at UA, led an international workgroup to develop the dietary guideline for a bioactive food compound known as flavan-3-ols. The dietary recommendation is the first for a compound not related to correcting deficiencies but to promoting health and wellness.
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Barrett’s run for a cause sets new record

Bryson Barrett turned an opportunity to give back into a new Alabama state running record at the Endless Mile 12-hour Challenge at Veterans Park in Alabaster on Oct. 22. Bryson was running the challenge to help benefit Mission 44, a nonprofit in Alabama that helps children and families in hospitals with support and financial needs. Bryson raised $2,435 and ran 26 miles in the 12-hour time period. He also set a new Alabama state record for the fastest 20 miles ran by a 12-year-old at 7:04:33.92, according to staterunningrecords.com. Bryson turned 13 later in October.
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
BESSEMER, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE

