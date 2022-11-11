Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSFA
Troy University Montgomery Campus dedicates peace dove
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was a special day at the Troy University Montgomery Campus. Leaders and community members to unveil the Violata Pax Dove. The dove was commissioned by Pope Benedict XVI as part of an exhibit entitled the sins of humanity. Sculpted in white bronze the peace dove...
Clanton Advertiser
Community to celebrate local law enforcement
The entire community and all first responders are invited to attend Operation Blue Line Saturday, Nov. 19, 1-5 p.m. at Goose Pond Park. The organization began in 2020 to show support to law enforcement officers during “Defund the Police” campaigns. Group organizer Tony Iturbide felt “God inspired” to create an event to show support.
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville Council approves police requests
Several personnel requests were approved for the Maplesville Police Department at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Maplesville Town Council. The council accepted the resignation of George Fanning as school resource officer for Maplesville High School, and approved moving forward with hiring Jeffery James to replace him. James said he...
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Senior Center: With New Building, Activities and Participants are Growing! But there is still room for you
If you know someone who could enjoy the services of the Millbrook Senior Center, visit their Facebook page to learn more at https://www.facebook.com/MillbrookSeniorCenter. Our YMCA is proud to staff the Millbrook Senior Center. As you know, we staff it Monday-Friday from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M. Here are some statistics...
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville accepting Toys for Kids applications
The deadline is approaching for Maplesville residents that need help providing Christmas gifts for their children this year to apply to the Toys For Kids program. The program is accepting applications for the final time on Nov. 15 at Maplesville Town Hall. Blank applications to be picked up at town hall during regular business hours.
Andalusia Star News
Wilson begins as new pastor at Southside Baptist Church
Dr. Josh Wilson was officially named the new pastor for Southside Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 30. His first day in office followed on Monday, Oct. 31. Wilson was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Growing up in a Christian home, Josh heard the Gospel many times before surrendering his life to Jesus Christ at the age of 10. By his freshman year of college, the Lord was already calling Josh into full-time vocational ministry, and he was licensed into the ministry. Josh attended the University of Alabama and completed a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education: Language Arts. During this time, he began his first ministry assignment as a youth pastor at Moundville Baptist Church just outside of Tuscaloosa.
WSFA
University of Alabama opens new medical clinic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
Clanton Advertiser
MC Property Solutions expanding with new location
MC Property Solutions in Verbena has moved to a new location with plans to expand its offers to the community. Owner Tim McCullough said the company does land clearing, driveway construction and repair, French drains, culvert pipes and excavation work. Selling landscape materials, including gravel, sand, mulch and pine straw,...
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
Clanton Advertiser
Old Fashioned Christmas returning to Maplesville
Maplesville will be transformed into a Christmas fun land during Old Fashioned Christmas on Dec. 4 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Local churches, businesses, organizations and individuals will be giving away free Christmas treats as attendees soak in the Christmas cheer of photo opportunities, walking the Christmas tree trail and the arrival of Santa.
WSFA
Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
alabamanews.net
14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state. This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by...
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
alabamanews.net
MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools
Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — University of Alabama-led study results in new dietary guideline for beneficial food compound
An apple a day can keep the doctor away, according to an international study headed by a University of Alabama faculty member. Dr. Kristi Crowe-White, a registered dietitian who is associate professor and chair of the Department of Human Nutrition and Hospitality Management at UA, led an international workgroup to develop the dietary guideline for a bioactive food compound known as flavan-3-ols. The dietary recommendation is the first for a compound not related to correcting deficiencies but to promoting health and wellness.
Clanton Advertiser
Barrett’s run for a cause sets new record
Bryson Barrett turned an opportunity to give back into a new Alabama state running record at the Endless Mile 12-hour Challenge at Veterans Park in Alabaster on Oct. 22. Bryson was running the challenge to help benefit Mission 44, a nonprofit in Alabama that helps children and families in hospitals with support and financial needs. Bryson raised $2,435 and ran 26 miles in the 12-hour time period. He also set a new Alabama state record for the fastest 20 miles ran by a 12-year-old at 7:04:33.92, according to staterunningrecords.com. Bryson turned 13 later in October.
wbrc.com
Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
