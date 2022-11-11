ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image

If the new Belvedere Vodka commercial, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Taika Waititi, were a scene out of Craig’s latest film, it would be the best scene in the movie, or at least the one that everyone’s talking about. Then again, no one would mistake it for a movie scene. The commercial has a postmodern strike-a-pose viral aesthetic — it‘s two minutes of bliss frozen in time. As Craig saunters and dances through a swank hotel in Paris, it becomes the rare commercial in which a movie star isn’t being used to sell a product so much as he’s using the commercial to sell a shift in his own image. Yes, the extended spot is hawking vodka, and Craig probably got a paycheck that leaves most movie-star paychecks in the dust. Yet that’s all kind of beside the point. The commercial is Craig’s way of announcing who he is, or might be, now that he’s done with the role of James Bond.
Ke Huy Quan Still Gets Christmas Gifts From Steven Spielberg, 38 Years After ‘Indiana Jones’ Debut: ‘He Has Not Forgotten Me’

Steven Spielberg gave Ke Huy Quan his first movie role at 13 years old when he got cast as Short Round opposite Harrison Ford in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” Flash forward 38 years and Spielberg is still sending Quan a Christmas gift every holiday season. Quan, who is currently making the awards season press rounds in support of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” revealed the heartwarming tidbit in a new interview with The Guardian.
‘Encanto’ Rules Grammy Visual-Media Nominations

Who’s still talking about Bruno? Grammy voters, as “Encanto” and its popular song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” were nominated in three of the four Music for Visual Media categories during Tuesday’s announcement of nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Grammy’s offbeat...
Elton John's final tour revisits LA glory with Lipa, Carlile

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John’s audacious 1970 U.S. debut at a local nightclub moved a critic to declare that the slight young Englishman would become one of rock's most important stars. It didn't take long. Within five years, his reputation cemented by a string of hits including...
