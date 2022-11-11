Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image
If the new Belvedere Vodka commercial, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Taika Waititi, were a scene out of Craig’s latest film, it would be the best scene in the movie, or at least the one that everyone’s talking about. Then again, no one would mistake it for a movie scene. The commercial has a postmodern strike-a-pose viral aesthetic — it‘s two minutes of bliss frozen in time. As Craig saunters and dances through a swank hotel in Paris, it becomes the rare commercial in which a movie star isn’t being used to sell a product so much as he’s using the commercial to sell a shift in his own image. Yes, the extended spot is hawking vodka, and Craig probably got a paycheck that leaves most movie-star paychecks in the dust. Yet that’s all kind of beside the point. The commercial is Craig’s way of announcing who he is, or might be, now that he’s done with the role of James Bond.
SFGate
Ismael Cruz Córdova ‘Absolutely’ Wants More Representation in ‘The Rings of Power’: ‘We Would Be Remiss to Not Do That’
After making history as the first person of color to portray an elf in the “Lord of the Rings” universe, Ismael Cruz Córdova “absolutely” wants more diverse representation in “The Rings of Power.”. “I think this is the beginning,” Córdova told Variety. “I think...
SFGate
‘Little America’ Season 2 Trailer Highlights Real-Life Immigrant Stories (TV News Roundup)
Apple has released the trailer for the second season of its anthology series “Little America,” which chronicles inspiring stories of immigrants across America. The series was developed by Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and is based on Epic Magazine’s photo essay series of the same name.
SFGate
‘Walking Dead’ Producers File Another $200 Million Suit Against AMC; Network Calls It ‘Crass Money Grab’
In their most recent legal position in California Superior Court, the producers — Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Charles Eglee and Glenn Mazzara — are claiming that AMC Networks’ $200 million settlement in 2021 with the show’s creator Frank Darabont and CAA, his agency, entitles them to similar treatment.
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
SFGate
Ke Huy Quan Still Gets Christmas Gifts From Steven Spielberg, 38 Years After ‘Indiana Jones’ Debut: ‘He Has Not Forgotten Me’
Steven Spielberg gave Ke Huy Quan his first movie role at 13 years old when he got cast as Short Round opposite Harrison Ford in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” Flash forward 38 years and Spielberg is still sending Quan a Christmas gift every holiday season. Quan, who is currently making the awards season press rounds in support of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” revealed the heartwarming tidbit in a new interview with The Guardian.
SFGate
‘Encanto’ Rules Grammy Visual-Media Nominations
Who’s still talking about Bruno? Grammy voters, as “Encanto” and its popular song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” were nominated in three of the four Music for Visual Media categories during Tuesday’s announcement of nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Grammy’s offbeat...
SFGate
Taylor Swift Ready to ‘Scream for 10 Minutes’ After Song of the Year Grammy Nod for ‘All Too Well’
Taylor Swift celebrated the Grammy nominations she received for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” writing on Instagram that she was ready to “go scream for ten minutes straight.”. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” Swift wrote on her Instagram Stories (perhaps also...
SFGate
The Tam O’Shanter, L.A.’s Original Theme Restaurant, Celebrates 100 Years of Hollywood History
Los Angeles has a handful of restaurants that are a century old, but only one that’s been operated by the same family in the same location for all 100 years — the Tam O’Shanter on Los Feliz Blvd. The whimsical half-timbered building is now known as a...
SFGate
Elton John's final tour revisits LA glory with Lipa, Carlile
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John’s audacious 1970 U.S. debut at a local nightclub moved a critic to declare that the slight young Englishman would become one of rock's most important stars. It didn't take long. Within five years, his reputation cemented by a string of hits including...
Comments / 0