Chase brings large police presence to Youngstown’s South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of police units converged on Youngstown’s South Side Friday as police chased a suspect through several streets.
It all started around 1:10 p.m.
Officers were chasing the man on foot, through several side streets between Rush Boulevard and Erie Street. They also had a K-9 unit out looking for the man. Eventually, police caught him behind a home at the corner of Boston Avenue and Rush Boulevard.
The man was placed into handcuffs until EMS arrived on scene to check him out, but police said he didn’t suffer any injuries.
At this time, it's unclear what the initial call was for and why they were looking for the man. Police said more information would be available tomorrow.
