Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Related
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10
Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
What in the World Just Happened? Battered Vikings Beat the Bills
At some point, the comebacks have to be taken seriously. Without Cam Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson, and after losing both Christian Darrisaw and Akayleb Evans, the Minnesota Vikings somehow completed a 17-point comeback on the road to beat the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills, 33-30. Things got off to a...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.
The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
FOX Sports
'They're gonna be a scary team down the stretch!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to the Vikings' OT victory over the Bills
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Minnesota Vikings' OT victory over the Buffalo Bills. Johnston and Davis applaud the performances from Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in the victory.
Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII. Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run. The Bills are...
Dalvin and James Cook's mom with fantastic hoodie as Vikings meet Bills
The Minnesota Vikings were in Western New York on Sunday to play the Buffalo Bills. And that meant a running back brothers battle. The Bills boast rookie James Cook. The Vikings have a star, RB Dalvin Cook. What was their mom, Varondria White, to do?. Well like all good moms,...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Vikings fan learns the hard way that breaking tables isn’t as easy as Bills Mafia makes it look
Leave it to the professionals, Vikings fans. Minnesota Vikings fans showed up in large numbers to Highmark Stadium for today’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Much like the Bills Mafia, Vikings fans found themselves enjoying some pre-game tailgating.
Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish
"Oh, the ball came out! Yes! The Vikings are gonna win! Yes, drop that ball Josh Allen!"
NFL World Praying For JuJu Smith-Schuster On Sunday
The NFL world is praying for Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to get knocked out following a huge hit on a pass attempt in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. It didn't look good. "Looks like JuJu...
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
The Vikings do something to the Bills that hasn't happened since 1968
The Minnesota Vikings found a way to extend their winning streak to seven games with a fantastic 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills. The most important part of the game was the tremendous comeback engineered by quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Vikings were down by 17 points to the Bills on...
Vikings Target New Primary Foe
Some news about the Minnesota Vikings developed over the weekend — if they can topple the Buffalo Bills on the road, they can beat anybody. The Vikings overpowered the Bills on Sunday, 33-30, courtesy of Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Patrick Peterson, and dozens others. And because Minnesota was not supposed to win that contest — not against the NFL’s Super Bowl darling — Kevin O’Connell and Co. now target a new primary foe, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Refs blew 2 massive calls that could've killed Vikings
There were two clearly egregious examples.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to horrific facemask in Alabama-Ole Miss game
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart avoided injury Saturday against Alabama after being dragged down by his facemask in a scary play. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got an open rush on Dart in the third quarter, then grabbed Dart’s facemask. Turner held on, pulling Dart’s head around almost 360 degrees before his helmet came spinning off.
VT Breakdown: The Cardiac Vikes are 8-1—As Expected, Right?
Insanity. The Vikings beat the Bills 33-30 in Buffalo. That statement alone strains credulity. But the way it happened was otherworldly insane. Let’s just look at what happened in the fourth quarter alone—complete insanity. Down by three scores at the end of three and double digits as the fourth quarter began, yet the Vikings come back and win. The game was lost, then looked like there was a chance, then lost, then somehow won when it looked like they would lose. Here are some highlights (and lowlights):
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 1