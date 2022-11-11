ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10

Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.

The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
NFL World Praying For JuJu Smith-Schuster On Sunday

The NFL world is praying for Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to get knocked out following a huge hit on a pass attempt in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. It didn't look good. "Looks like JuJu...
Vikings Target New Primary Foe

Some news about the Minnesota Vikings developed over the weekend — if they can topple the Buffalo Bills on the road, they can beat anybody. The Vikings overpowered the Bills on Sunday, 33-30, courtesy of Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Patrick Peterson, and dozens others. And because Minnesota was not supposed to win that contest — not against the NFL’s Super Bowl darling — Kevin O’Connell and Co. now target a new primary foe, the Philadelphia Eagles.
CFB world reacts to horrific facemask in Alabama-Ole Miss game

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart avoided injury Saturday against Alabama after being dragged down by his facemask in a scary play. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got an open rush on Dart in the third quarter, then grabbed Dart’s facemask. Turner held on, pulling Dart’s head around almost 360 degrees before his helmet came spinning off.
VT Breakdown: The Cardiac Vikes are 8-1—As Expected, Right?

Insanity. The Vikings beat the Bills 33-30 in Buffalo. That statement alone strains credulity. But the way it happened was otherworldly insane. Let’s just look at what happened in the fourth quarter alone—complete insanity. Down by three scores at the end of three and double digits as the fourth quarter began, yet the Vikings come back and win. The game was lost, then looked like there was a chance, then lost, then somehow won when it looked like they would lose. Here are some highlights (and lowlights):
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

