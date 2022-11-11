ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rocky Top Talk

Opening Odds: Tennessee favored in a big way at South Carolina

Following Tennessee’s destruction of Missouri in the second half on Saturday, the Volunteers have been installed as massive road favorites this weekend at South Carolina. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is favored by a whopping 22 points over the Gamecocks. The Total has been set at 66 points. Tennessee covered...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Rick Barnes set to change starting lineup after loss to Colorado

How many of you had a 20 point scrimmage win against Gonzaga — then a loss to Colorado on the Tennessee basketball bingo card? That’s what we’ve got so far in this young season. The Volunteers were 15 point favorites in Nashville on Sunday, but the Buffaloes pulled away in the second half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Josh Heupel explains decision to score late against Missouri

After suffering the loss last week to No. 1 Georgia, Tennessee predictably fell just outside of the top four. Immediately following Alabama’s loss to LSU and Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame, Tennessee’s path forward became clear. Win out, do it convincingly, and everything should work itself out....
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee vs. Colorado: How to watch

Tennessee basketball is set for its second game of the season, set to receive their first non-conference test today in Nashville. The Volunteers will face Colorado this afternoon at Bridgestone Arena, looking to improve to 2-0 on the year after beating Tennessee Tech on Monday night. It was a slow...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy