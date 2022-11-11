Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
All hands on deck in Hartford to create mural for DominGO!
HARTFORD, Conn. — A collaboration of community was on display at Hartford City Hall on Tuesday, bringing back scenes of the summer. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was part of the celebration that unveiled a mural made by multiple members of the public during what was called “DominGO!”.
Eyewitness News
Two new schools to be built in Cheshire
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - It wasn’t just politicians who won on election night. Some school districts had big improvement projects on the ballot, including Cheshire Public Schools. They’re now preparing to build two brand new schools. One new school will be built at Marion Road and Jarvis Street....
West Hartford's Kingswood Oxford football players learn ballet
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — At Kingswood Oxford School in West Hartford, the varsity and junior varsity football teams were introduced to a different form of practice. Broadway performer Tim Hughes (Hadestown, Frozen) was invited to the school by Theatre Director Kyle Reynolds. The mission for Tim: Teach the Wyverns ballet.
Eyewitness News
Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton
BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police dispatchers say a work van and school bus collided this morning in Bolton. Shortly after 8 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hop River Rd. and Steeles Crossing Road. Officials say first responders arrived to...
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
Radio Ink
The Man Who Lived in a Box
AJ, the co-host of Connecticut’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning on 99.1 PLR and 95.9 the FOX, lived for 24 hours in a tiny glass box at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven and raised over $22,000 in cash. AJ got into the box at 9am Thursday...
An Open Letter to the Person Killing Pets in My Old Neighborhood in Waterbury
Something truly horrible is happening in my old neighborhood in Waterbury - there have been numerous incidents reported recently about someone injuring/killing cats, and possibly a dog, in Town Plot and Brooklyn. Over the past two/three months, I've seen several alarming posts go up in the Waterbury groups on social...
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
Town of Hamden receives Purple Heart proclamation
HAMDEN, Conn. — After more than a year of planning, the town of Hamden has officially been decarded a Purple Heart City. The announcement came at a ceremony in front of the Veterans Memorial at Hamden Middle School. It's a national declaration, which was halted about a year ago because of the pandemic. Mayor Lauren Garrett picked the initiative back up when she took office and made the dedication public on this Veterans Day.
NBC Connecticut
2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut
The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
The honor of ringing the bell in Bristol for Veterans Day
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Veterans Day tradition continued at the American Legion Post 2 in Bristol where veterans from all branches of service were honored and remembered. Front and center at the ceremony was Joe Caminiti, a 98-year-old great-grandfather who served in the Marine Corps and is an Iwo Jima survivor.
FireRescue1
Volunteer chiefs dispute Conn. city's automatic-aid agreement
NORWICH, Conn. — Tensions over fire services flared in a dispute over a recent agreement that calls for automatic aid between the paid and volunteer departments to structure fires and serious incidents. The so-called "auto-aid" agreement was reached by City Manager John Salomone, chiefs of the five volunteer departments...
NBC Connecticut
Free Dental Clinic in Farmington Reopens Today
People across Connecticut will walk away with healthier smiles this weekend. That's thanks to a free dental clinic on UConn Health's campus. CT Mission of Mercy (CTMOM) has been carrying out this project across the state for 15 years. For the first time, they partnered with the UConn School of Dental Medicine, transforming a few hospital floors into a clinic with nearly 200 dental chairs.
Winter Festival on The North Haven Fairgrounds
The Winter Festival on The North Haven Fairgrounds will be on Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 26th!
westernmassnews.com
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships
VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
Westport teacher fired for 'inappropriate comments' made in hidden camera video
WESTPORT, Conn. — A teacher at a Westport school was fired after a hidden camera video after a hidden camera posted online revealed him making "inappropriate comments" about his students. FOX61 obtained a letter sent home to the Green Farms Academy community, that was sent to students and families...
Clerk shot at New Haven liquor store
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A liquor store clerk is recovering after being shot on the job during an apparent robbery in New Haven. It happened at Yale Bowl Wines and Spirits Saturday night. The 53-year-old man from Wallingford was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. He is […]
New Britain Herald
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0