HAMDEN, Conn. — After more than a year of planning, the town of Hamden has officially been decarded a Purple Heart City. The announcement came at a ceremony in front of the Veterans Memorial at Hamden Middle School. It's a national declaration, which was halted about a year ago because of the pandemic. Mayor Lauren Garrett picked the initiative back up when she took office and made the dedication public on this Veterans Day.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO