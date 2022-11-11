Justin Just Reacted to Jen Denying Claims Brad ‘Left’ Her Because She ‘Wouldn’t Give Him a Kid’

A supportive ex! Justin Theroux just reacted to Jennifer Aniston opening up about her infertility issues. The Mosquito Coast star expressed his love for his ex-wife when she posted about her tell-all Allure cover story.

On November 9, Jennifer posted a picture of her Allure cover shoot on her Instagram . “ End of an era. Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue ,” she captioned the post. In the accompanying cover story, The Morning Show star revealed her baby journey and her struggles with infertility. Justin commented two encouraging emojis on the post, “ .” Many fans took note of the exes interaction with each other and replied to his comment, “We stan a healthy post relationship! ”

The Friends actress explained how she felt when rumors kept on swirling if she wanted to get pregnant or not during her five-year marriage with Brad Pitt. “I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” she told the magazine. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.” She talked about her multiple attempts to have a baby, and how the time was especially “hard.” “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’” However, she mainly had a problem with the media and the ongoing “narrative that I was just selfish.” She continued, “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

RELATED: Here’s How to Score Invites to Movie Premieres & Meet All Your Fave Celebs

Jennifer and Justin announced their separation in 2018 following two years of marriage and six years together. In their statement, the former couple made clear that they were “best friends” and would continue to maintain the “love” they had for one another. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” their announcement read. “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Other people who reacted to Jen’s story include her other ex-husband , Brad Pitt. A source close to Brad told Hollywood Life about how the Bullet Train actor feels about her decision to be candid in the interview. “Brad respects Jennifer’s decision to come clean about her struggles with infertility,” the insider said. “The two of them have had their ups and downs and they are very much friends today.”