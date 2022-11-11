Read full article on original website
Opal “Aileen” Gandy
Aileen Gandy, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 13, 2022, in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Damon Bickham, of First Baptist Church in Deweyville, Texas. A private family graveside will be held following the service.
Marlon Henry Risinger
Marlon Henry Risinger graduated to heaven on November 13th, 2022, at the age of 88. A celebration of his life will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas on Friday, November 18th. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Dunnigan Cemetery, located on FM 2261 in Patroon, Texas (Shelby County). Marlon was a long-time member of Dunnigan Missionary Baptist Church.
Mike Moseley
Mike Moseley, 80, of Bridge City, passed away on November 12, 2022, in Beaumont. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Trevor Koonce of First Baptist Church of Orange. Visitation will be held prior to the service...
Melinda “Mindy” Lea Barrow
It is with a broken heart but a rejoicing spirit the family announces that God has called his Angel home. Melinda “Mindy” Lea Barrow, age 65, of Deweyville, Texas, now has a voice that can be heard and is signing praises with the Angels in Heaven. Graveside services to honor Mindy will be held at Deweyville Cemetery Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:00P.M.
The Bobcat Beat
Orangefield High School students have attended several events over the week and returned with some success and education. Saturday, November 12th the OHS UIL Academic team attended the Bridge City Brain Games. Those who placed are below. Congratulations to Wyatt Warner for earning the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA)...
Williams Promoted At OCSO
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Shon Williams has been promoted to Corporal in the Orange County Correctional Department. Williams, who is from Orange, has been with the department since 2017. Second from left, he is joined by Captain Eiselstein, Lt. Nealy, and Chief Deputy Dubois.
Orange Hires Jack
The City of Orange has announced the hiring of Adam Jack, PE, the newly appointed Director of Public Works. Jack comes to the City of Orange with 35-years of experience in public works and transportation. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
Michael Minor Barnes
Michael Minor Barnes, 63, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on Monday, October 31, 2022. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at New Beginning Church Outreach with interment to follow at Magnolia Memorial Garden under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will...
House Fire In Mauriceville
Firefighters from Emergency Services District #4 were called to a house on fire at 7713 Lamurel Willey Rd. at about 11:50am Tuesday. The home is located just south of Mauriceville Middle School. Because of the heavy debris in and around the structure, ESD #4 called in help from ESD 1,...
2022-23 Boys and Girls Basketball Schedules
The season starts with some new coaches in the area. Eric Girola takes over the Orangefield girls program and Larry Sterling will lead the Bridge City girls. Also at WOS Jaden Towner is the new head coach. The Vidor boys welcome new coach Jason Hoyt. Vidor Boys Basketball. Vidor Girls...
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Calls To Services (November 7, 2022 to November 13, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-five (65) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have twenty-three (23) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eleven (11) housed in Jasper.
