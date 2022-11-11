ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Independent

Five-Vehicle Collision on Highway in Santa Barbara

One car reportedly spun out on the southbound 101 near Carrillo Street at around 5:30 a.m., causing a chain reaction involving five vehicles on Tuesday. Minor injuries were reported and debris was scattered across the lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. Traffic was diverted to Carrillo Street as cars...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Family grieves the deaths of three loved ones killed in a crash near Point Mugu Rock

It's hard to imagine losing just one family member but the Ferrer family lost a father, daughter and an aunt."They always said my sister was a spitting image of my father," said sister Joana Perey. "He was a family man. She got it from him." Perey's older sister Annabelle Robinson, father Mario Ferrer and her aunt Carmen Teves were killed in a crash near the Pacific Coast Highway and Point Mugu Rock in Camarillo on Nov. 6. The trio, along with Teves' friend Nora Banayo, were all in the same car when investigators say another car veered across the center median...
CAMARILLO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Simi Valley woman’s body found in AV

The body of a Simi Valley woman, who had been missing since Thursday, was found, Sunday, in eastern Antelope Valley, Simi Valley Police Department officials reported. Rachel Castillo, 25, was reported missing after her sister came home to find her gone, along with signs of struggle within the apartment they shared, according to news reports.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Noozhawk

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Highway 101 in Goleta

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. At 1:48 a.m., a car, reportedly an Uber passenger vehicle, hit the male pedestrian in the northbound lanes about a quarter-mile south of Fairview Avenue, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KGET

Woman arrested, charged after multi-county police chase

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department. Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, […]
TAFT, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sedgwick TREX Training Burn to Occur Today

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. WHAT: In partnership with the UCSB Cooperative Extension. Approximately 20 acres will be burned over 1-2 days. A mixture of grasses and shrubs will be burned. WHEN: In the morning of November 14, 2022, depending on conditions. WHERE: This...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Auto theft suspect arrested following chase, crash in Simi Valley

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Simi Valley following a high-speed pursuit, authorities said. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Apricot Road following a report of a stolen car. When they arrived, officers located the vehicle near Los Angeles and Ralston avenues. It was then that the suspect transition to a second car and fled the scene. A chase ensued and ended after the suspect crashed into a pole. Following the crash, the suspect was located hiding in bushes, police said. The suspect, identified by police as Martin Alvarez of Panorama City was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of felony evading and auto theft, and was taken to Ventura County jail. 
SIMI VALLEY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Santa Barbara man charged with attempted kidnapping

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 51-year-old Santa Barbara man on Thursday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child outside a school in Carpinteria. On Monday at approximately 4 p.m., a man was spotted attempting to kidnap a child under 14 near the entrance to the bicycle path by the Carpinteria Middle School. School staff contacted deputies and gave a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Basket Brigade Returns to Santa Barbara Dojo

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., November 15, 2022 – Santa Barbara Dojo (SB Dojo), a family-owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced today that for the twelfth consecutive year it is coordinating an Adopt-a-Family program for Thanksgiving. Students, instructors, and staff members of the school will work together to feed less fortunate families in the Santa Barbara area as part of a national project called the “Thanksgiving Basket Brigade.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Woman arrested after armed standoff, pursuit

(This story has been updated with new information from Taft Police) A Taft woman is being held without bail in Kern County Jail after a three-hour armed standoff on Sixth Street turned into a high speed pursuit that ended in Santa Barbara County Sunday afternoon. Kern County Sheriff's records show...
TAFT, CA

