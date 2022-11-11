Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Five-Vehicle Collision on Highway in Santa Barbara
One car reportedly spun out on the southbound 101 near Carrillo Street at around 5:30 a.m., causing a chain reaction involving five vehicles on Tuesday. Minor injuries were reported and debris was scattered across the lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. Traffic was diverted to Carrillo Street as cars...
Fiery rollover crash in Malibu leaves 1 dead after car slams into truck and motorcycle; PCH closed
At least one person was killed when a car overturned in a crash that prompted the closure of Pacific Coast Highway in both directions, authorities said.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s investigate recovered diver in connection to 2020 missing person
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office investigates the recovered body of a deceased diver near Painted Cave Preserve Sunday. Sheriff's speculate the diver could be connected to a 2020 missing person investigation. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s investigate recovered diver in connection to 2020 missing person appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Family grieves the deaths of three loved ones killed in a crash near Point Mugu Rock
It's hard to imagine losing just one family member but the Ferrer family lost a father, daughter and an aunt."They always said my sister was a spitting image of my father," said sister Joana Perey. "He was a family man. She got it from him." Perey's older sister Annabelle Robinson, father Mario Ferrer and her aunt Carmen Teves were killed in a crash near the Pacific Coast Highway and Point Mugu Rock in Camarillo on Nov. 6. The trio, along with Teves' friend Nora Banayo, were all in the same car when investigators say another car veered across the center median...
Antelope Valley Press
Simi Valley woman’s body found in AV
The body of a Simi Valley woman, who had been missing since Thursday, was found, Sunday, in eastern Antelope Valley, Simi Valley Police Department officials reported. Rachel Castillo, 25, was reported missing after her sister came home to find her gone, along with signs of struggle within the apartment they shared, according to news reports.
Noozhawk
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Highway 101 in Goleta
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. At 1:48 a.m., a car, reportedly an Uber passenger vehicle, hit the male pedestrian in the northbound lanes about a quarter-mile south of Fairview Avenue, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Missing 25-year-old Simi Valley mother found dead in Antelope Valley; ex-husband arrested
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The body of a missing Simi Valley mother who had been missing since last week was found in the Antelope Valley Sunday, according to officials, and her ex-husband has been arrested as the primary suspect in connection with her death. Rachel Castillo, 25, was last seen...
Woman arrested, charged after multi-county police chase
TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department. Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, […]
kclu.org
Body of missing Ventura County woman found: Ex-husband arrested for what detectives call a homicide
The mystery over the disappearance of a Ventura County woman has come to a sad conclusion, with the discovery of her body and the arrest of her ex-husband. Rachel Castillo was reported missing last Thursday. Her sister came home to the Simi Valley apartment they share and discovered Rachel was missing. There was a large amount of blood in the apartment.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ortega Park Update: City of Santa Barbara Says Plans Almost ‘Shovel Ready’
The final plans for Ortega Park’s estimated $14 million makeover are nearly “shovel ready,” according to Project Manager Justin Van Mullem, who revealed the latest updates during a community event hosted by the City of Santa Barbara at the Eastside park’s Welcome House over the weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sedgwick TREX Training Burn to Occur Today
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. WHAT: In partnership with the UCSB Cooperative Extension. Approximately 20 acres will be burned over 1-2 days. A mixture of grasses and shrubs will be burned. WHEN: In the morning of November 14, 2022, depending on conditions. WHERE: This...
Auto theft suspect arrested following chase, crash in Simi Valley
A 39-year-old man was arrested in Simi Valley following a high-speed pursuit, authorities said. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Apricot Road following a report of a stolen car. When they arrived, officers located the vehicle near Los Angeles and Ralston avenues. It was then that the suspect transition to a second car and fled the scene. A chase ensued and ended after the suspect crashed into a pole. Following the crash, the suspect was located hiding in bushes, police said. The suspect, identified by police as Martin Alvarez of Panorama City was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of felony evading and auto theft, and was taken to Ventura County jail.
Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash Identified
The Simi Valley man killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning has been identified. Anthony Leos, 40, from Simi Valley was killed in the Soledad crash, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon ...
calcoasttimes.com
Santa Barbara man charged with attempted kidnapping
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 51-year-old Santa Barbara man on Thursday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child outside a school in Carpinteria. On Monday at approximately 4 p.m., a man was spotted attempting to kidnap a child under 14 near the entrance to the bicycle path by the Carpinteria Middle School. School staff contacted deputies and gave a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hospice of Santa Barbara Celebrates their 39th Annual Light up a Life Back in Person
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, Nov. 14, 2022 – Every year, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) brings the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria together for their Annual Light Up a Life to remember and honor those missed during the holiday season.
Santa Barbara Independent
Basket Brigade Returns to Santa Barbara Dojo
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., November 15, 2022 – Santa Barbara Dojo (SB Dojo), a family-owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced today that for the twelfth consecutive year it is coordinating an Adopt-a-Family program for Thanksgiving. Students, instructors, and staff members of the school will work together to feed less fortunate families in the Santa Barbara area as part of a national project called the “Thanksgiving Basket Brigade.”
51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The post 51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Taft Midway Driller
Woman arrested after armed standoff, pursuit
(This story has been updated with new information from Taft Police) A Taft woman is being held without bail in Kern County Jail after a three-hour armed standoff on Sixth Street turned into a high speed pursuit that ended in Santa Barbara County Sunday afternoon. Kern County Sheriff's records show...
Noozhawk
Plan for Mini Hotel in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Sparks Parking Debate
Henry Courtemanche grew up in Santa Barbara, and a few years ago he bought a small property in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone. The commercial building at 42 Helena Ave. had been a fish processing site. By the time Courtemanche got involved, the one-story property was empty and abandoned. He cleaned...
