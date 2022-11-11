ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

OP ED: Do Not Compromise the Modoc Preserve

Contrary to what everyone may believe, Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) is not opposed to Phase II of the Multi-use Path project. We would like to see the project completed without compromising the Modoc Preserve or the trees along Modoc Road. The reason for this open letter to...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: NOV 14

Week of November 14-18: Santa Barbara City Council and advisory committee meetings. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected government meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Intentional Fire At Homeless Camp Threatens Ventura Mobile Home Park

(Photos courtesy Ventura City Fire Department) Ventura City fire investigators say someone burning insulation off copper wiring at a homeless camp started a fire that threatened a nearby mobile home park. It happened around 1:30 AM Tuesday morning in the barranca that runs between Kimball Community Park and the Lemonwood...
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura City Manager Placed On Administrative Leave

Updated--The Ventura City Council announced at its meeting Monday night that City Manager Alex D. McIntyre was placed on administrative leave effective immediately. City Attorney Andy Heglund stated during the meeting, “The City Council voted 7-0 to place City Manager Alex McIntyre on paid administrative leave, pending Council direction on a private personnel matter.”
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sears Sign Removed 4 Years Since Closing

Nearly four years since shuttering, the SEARS signs from the massive retail space next to the La Cumbre Plaza have come down. On November 6, Pip Marketing Signs Print of Goleta removed the decades old blue sign from the building at 3845 State Street. “Shoppers and visitors passing by the...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Joint Firefighter Training at UCSB Sedgwick Reserve

For the first time in Southern California history, 50 firefighters and “firelighters” from throughout California, other States and Canada are joining forces in Santa Barbara County to hold a Prescribed Fire Training Exchange November 12-19th. Prescribed Fire Training Exchanges (TREX), first came to Northern California in 2013, and...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual event to end hunger in Santa Barbara County raised tens of thousands of dollars this past weekend. Danyel Dean founded Empty Bowls in 1998 to help address food insecurity in Santa Barbara County. “I still feel as passionate about it as I did 25 years ago. It's a blessing,” said The post Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer's Raises Over $135K

Nearly 450 area residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Santa Barbara on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The event raised more than $135,000 to fund research and free local services throughout the Central Coast, including support groups, education programs, care consultations and a 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) in both English and Spanish.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

CHP Receives Enforcement Funding for Highway 1, 101, & 154

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Buellton Area is implementing a 12-month, joint regional effort enforcement and educational campaign to save lives and remove unsafe drivers from State Route 1 (SR-1, Cabrillo Highway), State Route -154 (SR-154, San Marcos Pass) and US-101 (El Camino Real). The CHP Buellton and Santa Barbara Area offices will use a federal grant to accomplish this mission. The Safe on All Roads (SOAR) campaign began October 1, 2022 and will end on September 30, 2023.
BUELLTON, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara County Animal Services Releases New Monthly Data Report

Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) has unveiled a new, in-depth data report summarizing operations for October 2022. This report compares animal shelter operations between 2021 and 2022 to give community members a thorough understanding of changes in animal intakes, adoptions, foster care, transfers to partnering agencies, and animal control officer calls. With a renewed commitment to providing the highest level of animal care and keeping community stakeholders informed, the SBCAS team will be sharing this new data report monthly along with a summary of major highlights from the Animal Services Director.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Welcome to the 805 Showcase producers put on their 6th show this weekend and their first matinee. Families packed the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme to cheer on the dancers and dance groups from their part of the 805 area code. The line up included University of California, Santa Barbara students dancing with The post Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA
sitelinesb.com

Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern

••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
syvnews.com

Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
SANTA MARIA, CA

