Brownsville, TX

kurv.com

Lyford Man Hit With Federal Bribery, Extortion Indictment

A Willacy County man and a former U.S. Department of Transportation employee has been charged with bribery and extortion. The charges against Patrick Gorena of Lyford are contained in an indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in Houston. The 54-year-old Gorena had worked as a border inspector for...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
freightwaves.com

Former FMCSA investigator charged with bribery, extortion

A former Department of Transportation employee from South Texas was charged Monday by a federal grand jury in Houston with bribery and extortion, according to the Department of Justice. Patrick Gorena, 54, a former investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration office in Weslaco, Texas, is charged with...
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s

A Mission couple are to be back in federal court this week facing charges of harboring undocumented immigrants in rented recreational vehicles. Abundio Arriaga and his wife Sandra Guadalupe Lopez-Sauceda were arrested last week after a brief surveillance operation near their property. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Chevrolet...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Criminal charges ‘pending’ after fights at Donna school, officials say

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal charges are pending against several students after a fight at Donna North High School, officials said. On Wednesday afternoon, several “physical altercations” involving students occurred simultaneously in different areas at Donna North High School, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District. Campus police and security responded to […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Oskar’ comes to Hidalgo County to help students deal with learning loss

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Oskar’s Not So Simple Comeback” by Houston’s Alley Theatre is coming to Hidalgo County. County Judge Richard F. Cortez has arranged for numerous visits to Hidalgo County schools from Alley Theatre beginning Nov. 14 through 17. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden need to change habits and routines, remote learning being […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Planned Parenthood South Texas holds awareness event

Planned Parenthood held an awareness brunch in Brownsville on Sunday. Veronica Dimas, who has four daughters, was among the nearly 200 people who attended the event. "For me, it's important to understand what is happening with regards to the rights of my daughters in other states,” Dimas said. Dimas...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Post Register

Texas woman faces 20 years in prison after smuggling spider monkey into US

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KMPH) — A Texas woman pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States. 20-year-old Savannah Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the U.S. without first declaring and invoicing it and running from an immigration checkpoint. According to court documents, Valdez tried to...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police search for drive-by shooting suspect

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting. On Oct. 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road in reference to a shooting. Detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a gray […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash occurred Friday night. According to the Weslaco Police Department, officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving several calls of a man struck by a vehicle at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd. The driver remained at the […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police

PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault. Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault. A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August […]
PALM VALLEY, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police seeking person of interest in theft of car parts

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest in a theft investigation. The man was recorded on surveillance video taking vehicle parts from the Brownsville downtown parking garage on October 25, according to a news release. Those with any information...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

5 On Your Side: Foul odor in Edinburg neighborhood upsetting residents

Edinburg residents are asking the city for help in figuring out why they have been smelling an extremely bad odor lately. Lurena Horner has lived in the Edinburg neighborhood off of Curry Road and South Doolittle St. for two years now. After dealing with an extreme odor for the last six months, she reached out to Channel 5 to investigate.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

City of Weslaco sees increase in new housing

If you’ve driven through Weslaco recently, you might’ve noticed a lot of new housing popping up all over the city. In the last two years, more than a thousand acres of land in Weslaco has been turned into residential property. Weslaco Planning and Code Enforcement Director Rebekah De...
WESLACO, TX

