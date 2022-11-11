Read full article on original website
kurv.com
Lyford Man Hit With Federal Bribery, Extortion Indictment
A Willacy County man and a former U.S. Department of Transportation employee has been charged with bribery and extortion. The charges against Patrick Gorena of Lyford are contained in an indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in Houston. The 54-year-old Gorena had worked as a border inspector for...
freightwaves.com
Former FMCSA investigator charged with bribery, extortion
A former Department of Transportation employee from South Texas was charged Monday by a federal grand jury in Houston with bribery and extortion, according to the Department of Justice. Patrick Gorena, 54, a former investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration office in Weslaco, Texas, is charged with...
kurv.com
Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s
A Mission couple are to be back in federal court this week facing charges of harboring undocumented immigrants in rented recreational vehicles. Abundio Arriaga and his wife Sandra Guadalupe Lopez-Sauceda were arrested last week after a brief surveillance operation near their property. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Chevrolet...
KRGV
Harlingen police looking for man accused of breaking into La Michoacana
Harlingen police are searching for a man accused of breaking into La Michoacana and stealing a large amount of money. Police say the incident happened Saturday at about 12:13 a.m. at the La Michoacana located on the 900 block of W. Harrison. Surveillance photos shared by police show the man...
KRGV
Brownsville police seeking man accused of failing to complete construction job
The Brownville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a theft charge. Rafael Dimas Gonzalez is wanted by police after he was hired to do construction work on a residence last year that he never started on. According to a news release, the...
Criminal charges ‘pending’ after fights at Donna school, officials say
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal charges are pending against several students after a fight at Donna North High School, officials said. On Wednesday afternoon, several “physical altercations” involving students occurred simultaneously in different areas at Donna North High School, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District. Campus police and security responded to […]
‘Oskar’ comes to Hidalgo County to help students deal with learning loss
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Oskar’s Not So Simple Comeback” by Houston’s Alley Theatre is coming to Hidalgo County. County Judge Richard F. Cortez has arranged for numerous visits to Hidalgo County schools from Alley Theatre beginning Nov. 14 through 17. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden need to change habits and routines, remote learning being […]
KRGV
Man charged with drug possession after police discover stash house in Edinburg
A man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance after police say he led them to a stash house housing 21 migrants. Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Thompson Street at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a man screaming in the street, according to a news release.
46-Year-Old Sie Garcia Killed In A Fatal Crash In Weslaco (Weslaco,TX)
According to the Weslaco Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Weslaco. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the auto-pedestrian accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd.
KRGV
Planned Parenthood South Texas holds awareness event
Planned Parenthood held an awareness brunch in Brownsville on Sunday. Veronica Dimas, who has four daughters, was among the nearly 200 people who attended the event. "For me, it's important to understand what is happening with regards to the rights of my daughters in other states,” Dimas said. Dimas...
Post Register
Texas woman faces 20 years in prison after smuggling spider monkey into US
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KMPH) — A Texas woman pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States. 20-year-old Savannah Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the U.S. without first declaring and invoicing it and running from an immigration checkpoint. According to court documents, Valdez tried to...
Man screaming in the street leads to stash house discovery, police say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police discovered a stash house after man created a disturbance on the street, police said. The Edinburg Police Department stated that they received a call of a 35-year-old man screaming in the streets at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the 1500 block of Thompson Street. Officers made contact with the man […]
Edinburg police search for drive-by shooting suspect
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting. On Oct. 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road in reference to a shooting. Detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a gray […]
Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash occurred Friday night. According to the Weslaco Police Department, officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving several calls of a man struck by a vehicle at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd. The driver remained at the […]
Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police
PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault. Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault. A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August […]
KRGV
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in theft of car parts
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest in a theft investigation. The man was recorded on surveillance video taking vehicle parts from the Brownsville downtown parking garage on October 25, according to a news release. Those with any information...
DPS: Teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two local teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Foul odor in Edinburg neighborhood upsetting residents
Edinburg residents are asking the city for help in figuring out why they have been smelling an extremely bad odor lately. Lurena Horner has lived in the Edinburg neighborhood off of Curry Road and South Doolittle St. for two years now. After dealing with an extreme odor for the last six months, she reached out to Channel 5 to investigate.
KRGV
City of Weslaco sees increase in new housing
If you’ve driven through Weslaco recently, you might’ve noticed a lot of new housing popping up all over the city. In the last two years, more than a thousand acres of land in Weslaco has been turned into residential property. Weslaco Planning and Code Enforcement Director Rebekah De...
