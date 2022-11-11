ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Nicolas Gonzalez joins us from Australia to talk all about ‘La Brea’

By Sam Rubin, Emily Evans
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwFl5_0j7arojN00

Nicolas Gonzalez joined us all the way down under in Australia to talk all about “La Brea.” He spoke about the importance of enjoying the people you work with being so far away from L.A. and his family. The show is a lot of work and he spends an awful lot of time on set, but does take time to enjoy the food, coffee and wine in Melbourne.

The fall finale of “La Brea” airs this coming Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9 p.m. on NBC. After that, the show will return with new episodes beginning Jan. 31. You can also stream second season episodes now on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Los Angeles police respond to actress’s Scientology coverup allegation

The Los Angeles Police Department has faced a great deal of criticism regarding their handling of sexual misconduct allegations and CBS executives in recent days, but on Friday, police officials decided that assertions of wrongdoing made by actress Leah Remini were a step too far. The department issued a statement denying claims by Remini, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Missing California girl found dead in wooded area

Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen. The Sacramento Bee reports that her body was found Friday afternoon and identified by the sheriff’s office in Nevada County northeast of Sacramento. The cause of death was not immediately known […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
US Magazine

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Conroy, who voiced Batman for over 30 years, died on November 10 at age 66 after a battle with cancer. “Kevin was perfection,” Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker on Batman: The Animated Series alongside Conroy, said in a statement on November 11. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”
KTLA

Natasha Leggero talks about her new book ‘The World Deserves My Children’

Actress and comedian Natasha Leggero has now added writer to her resume with her new parenting book, “The World Deserves My Children.” She is making parenting fun again as she brings up some helpful tips for disciplining your children as she helps you navigate it all. “The World Deserves My Children” is available now wherever […]
WFLA

Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76

(KTLA) — Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he died of organ failure in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ reports. Gallagher shot...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier

One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

‘An incredible honor:’ Christina Applegate joins Hollywood Walk of Fame

Television and movie star Christina Applegate was welcomed to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday. The Emmy-winning actress was joined by fellow “Married With Children” stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino at the celebration. The public appearance marks Applegate’s first since she revealed she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. “Hi my people. […]
KTLA

Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s

As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

87K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy