Nicolas Gonzalez joins us from Australia to talk all about ‘La Brea’

Nicolas Gonzalez joined us all the way down under in Australia to talk all about “La Brea.” He spoke about the importance of enjoying the people you work with being so far away from L.A. and his family. The show is a lot of work and he spends an awful lot of time on set, but does take time to enjoy the food, coffee and wine in Melbourne.

The fall finale of “La Brea” airs this coming Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9 p.m. on NBC. After that, the show will return with new episodes beginning Jan. 31. You can also stream second season episodes now on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 11, 2022

