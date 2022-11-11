Read full article on original website
Paltrinieri, Gubecka Win Final Leg of FINA Marathon World Series In Eilat
Paltrinieri's win moved him into a tie for the overall series title with Kristof Rasovszky, while Ana Marcela Cunha emerges as the women's series winner. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Courtesy: FINA. Despite finishing second, Ana Marcela Cunha claimed the women’s overall title for the FINA Marathon World Series while...
Le Clos Joins Domestic Talent At 2022 German Short Course Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 German Short Course Championships kick off on Thursday, with several key domestic athletes welcoming foreign stars into the competitive mix. Although start lists are thus far only published for day one, we know that Marco Koch, Lisa Hopink, Lucas Matzerath, Angelina Kohler, Zoe Vogelmann, Annika Bruhn, Ramon Klenz and Ole Braunschweig are among the German racers ready to descend upon the Schwimmoper Wuppertal pool.
Silvia Scalia Hits Worlds Qualifying Mark After Near Miss at Italian SC Championships
SCM (25 meters) After narrowly missing out on a Worlds qualifying time during the opening day of the Italian Short Course Championships, Silvia Scalia booked her ticket to Melbourne next month with a 100-meter backstroke victory on Friday. The 27-year-old triumphed by more than a second with a time of...
Ruta Meilutyte Named To Lithuanian SC World Championships Roster
On-fire Ruta Meiltutye is one of four swimmers named to the Lithuanian roster for this year's FINA Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The Lithuanian Swimming Federation has confirmed its 4-swimmer lineup for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships. Despite saying in October that Melbourne was...
Kristof Milak Headed To Hungarian SC Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships are nearly upon us, with action kicking off from Kaposvár on Wednesday, November 16th. Although Olympians Katinka Hosszu and Tamas Kenderesi are absent from the entries, World Record holder and 2020 Olympic gold medalist Kristof Milak is expected to dive in no fewer than 6 times over the course of the 4-day meet.
Olympic Champion Tom Dean Wins Big At British Swimming Awards
Two years of hard work, perseverance, and multiple Olympic golds culminated in a night of honors for British champion Tom Dean. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two years of hard work, perseverance, and Olympic golds culminated in a night of honors for Tom Dean. The 22-year-old freestyle ace was...
Assam Ki Sahana Begum Ne National Para-Swimming Champ Me Jeeta Gold
Ye Championship Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex Mei Ho Rhi Hai, Jo Ki Guwahati Mei Hai. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Assam Ki Sahana Begum Ne Chal Rhi XXII National Para-Swimming Championship Mei Gold Medal Jeeta. Ye Championship Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex Mei Ho Rhi Hai, Jo Ki Guwahati Mei Hai.
Popovici Wins 400 Free, 14-Year-Old Prisecariu Sets 3rd Romanian Record at SC Nationals
SCM (25 meters) David Popovici won his third national title of the weekend in the 400-meter freestyle at the Romanian Short Course Championships on Sunday in Otopeni. The 18-year-old Popovici posted a time of 3:43.00, shaving more than three seconds off his previous best to edge 17-year-old Vlad Stancu. The 800 SCM free national record holder, Stancu touched less than a second behind Popovici in 3:43.76, lowering his previous-best mark of 3:43.99.
South Korea Beats Out Greensboro, North Carolina for 2027 World University Games Bid
The Chungcheong Megacity in South Korea will host the 2027 World University Games after winning a vote of the FISU Executive Commitee on Saturday. Archive photo via FISU. In a vote of the excitement of new frontiers versus the confidence of experience, Chungcheong Megacity was chosen as the host of the 2027 World University Games on Saturday. The city beat out Greensboro, North Carolina in the United States with a 14-7 vote of the Executive Committee.
2nd NEOG Day 3 Ko Bhi Assam Points Table Me Lead Par – Indian Swimming News
Shillong Mei Chal Rhi 2nd North East Olympic Games Ke Third Day Ke Action Ke End Tak Assam Ne Overall Medals Tally Par Lead Bana Liya Tha. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Shillong Mei Chal Rhi 2nd North East Olympic Games Ke Third Day Ke Action Ke End Tak...
Junior Worlds Silver Medalist Minna Abraham of Hungary Commits to USC
Hungary's Minna Abraham will join the Trojans next fall with times that would have made 2022 NCAAs in the 200 free and 400 IM.
Olympiacos Brings Down Title-Holder Recco To Open LEN Champions League
Olympiacos’ star-studded line-up came up with a great performance to beat Recco in a thrilling battle, with the final score being 9-7. Archive photo via © G. Scala/Deepbluemedia/Inside. Courtesy: LEN. After losing only three matches in the prelims over the last five years, title-holder Pro Recco kicked off...
Uttarakhand Para-Swimming Team Ne Kaha Ki Coach Ne Ki Unki Insult
Unme Se Ek Team Member, Preeti Goswami, Jo Ki Nainital HC Mei Practicing Lawyer Hai Unhone Letter Draft Kiya Hai Jiski Ek Copy TOI Ke Paas Bhi Hai. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Uttarakhand Ki Seven-Member Para-Swimming Team Jo Ki Guwahati Mei Chl Rhe 22nd National Para-Swimming Championship Mei...
Extreme Open Water Swimmer Barbara Hernandez, What Katie Ledecky Teaches Us and More
Barbara Hernandez, known as the Ice Mermaid, recently set two world records in deadly ice water temperatures and among dangerous sea creatures. Current photo via Enrique Hernandez. Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner. Here are four of the latest podcast episodes from Champion’s Mojo...
Australia’s Michael Bohl, Matthew Dunn, Nicole Livingstone Receive SA Life Memberships
Swimming Australia awards Life Memberships to Olympic Coach Michael Bohl, FINA Second Vice President Matthew Dunn, and sports commentator Nicole Livingstone. Swimming Australia announced three new recipients of its Life Membership–the governing body’s highest individual honor–in late October. Four-time Australian Olympic coach Michael Bohl OAM and three-time...
Elephanta Caves Se G.O.I Tak Ke 12 Km Ko Swim Karengi Ki 10 Saal Ki Aadya
Apne Childhood Se Hi Wo Sports Aur Futness Ko Le Kar Bahot Enthusiast Rahti Thi. 4 Years Ki Age Mei Unhone Swimming Ko As A Hobby Start Kiya. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Aadya Agarwal, Ek Young Athlete Hai Aur Wo Maharashtra Ke Thane Se Belong Karti Hai....
Chilika Lake Par Awareness Failane Ke Liye ‘Jal Pari’ Jiya Ne Kiya 21km Swim
14-Year-Old Para-Swimmer Jiya Rai Unhone Odisha Ki Chilika Lake Mei Nonstop Seven Hours Tak Swim Kiya. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Jiya Rai, 14-Year-Old Para-Swimmer Jo Ki Popularly ‘Jal Pari’ Ke Naam Se Bhi Jaani Jaati Hai, Unhone Odisha Ki Chilika Lake Mei Nonstop Seven Hours Tak Swim Kiya. Ye Swim Unhone Awareness Spread Krne Ke Liye Kiya. Winter Season Ke Time Winter Migratory Birds Chilika Lake Ko Apna Home Banati Hai, Usi Bare Mei Awareness Create Kiya Inhone Swim Karte Huye.
