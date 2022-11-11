Read full article on original website
KING-5
Fish can fly in the far out imagination of Tacoma artist Delaney Saul
TACOMA, Wash — "I love Tacoma and I think everybody from Tacoma loves Tacoma in a very unique way," artist Delaney Saul said. At face value Tacoma may seem like an ordinary city, but this is a colorful place where fish fly high in the sky, giant raccoons prowl shopping districts, and a colossal crab towers above it all.
KING-5
Getting tired of that little black dress? Try these tips to make it feel new!
SEATTLE — We all know that having a basic black dress we feel good in is key to a versatile wardrobe. But sometimes, we get stuck in a rut and need some new ways to style that dress to take it from basic to fabulous. Stylist Darcy Camden joined...
southsoundmag.com
Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is Relocating Its Silverdale and Tacoma Shops
Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is relocating its Silverdale and Tacoma locations, starting with the Silverdale move next week. In Silverdale, Gene Juarez is moving from its Kitsap Mall location to The Trails at Silverdale, a 30-acre shopping and dining destination, effective Nov. 22. The Kitsap Mall location will close just before that to allow a smooth transition for clients to the new location about a mile away.
KING-5
Cup and Crepe wins Best New Restaurant in 2022's Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
EVERETT, Wash. — Cup and Crepe is the winner of Best New Restaurant in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Cup and Crepe in Everett is a place full of surprises and good vibes. Owner Teresa Godfrey believes in radical welcomes to her customers and wants her European...
westsideseattle.com
Take a trip to Camp West; Outdoor themed restaurant is clever, curious and fun
Camp West restaurant and bar is now open (technically) in the West Seattle Junction and it is all about the outdoor, camping theme from the decor to the food and drink. But it's honestly more like what is known as "Glamping" since this is anything but roughing it. Co-Owner Patrick Haight has done this once before in Tacoma at the Camp Bar and it was a natural to bring that experience to this location. It's located in the former West 5 at 4539 California Ave SW, which closed last February. Camp West is also owned by Toni Uy and Nuri Aydinel (he also owns Kizuki Ramen). Toni managed West 5 for 15 yrs and was able to to be part owner of the space she loved as well and make it her own.
Bravo! 17 Must-See Holiday Shows for Families
Take a break from the holiday rush when you sit down to one of these magical shows in Seattle that were made for families. The winter holiday season is always a busy time for families. Between school events and days off, parties with friends and family, and experiencing all the city has to offer during the season, it’s a wonder there’s time left to do anything else. There’s one surefire way to slow the pace and take a much-needed break with the fam—head out to see one of our favorite shows in Seattle that will put you in the holiday spirit. From classic Christmas productions like The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol to new shows you’ve never seen and those you can’t wait to see, these Seattle shows have a little something for everyone. So, get out your calendars and starting checking dates, because these productions are here to spread holiday cheer.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
downtownbellevue.com
Celebrate the Holidays at The Collection with Tree Lighting, Live Music, and Snowflake Lane
The holiday season is officially upon us. Every year, The Bellevue Collection transforms into a festive destination for shopping, dining, and making memories at special events. Spread the holiday cheer and read below to learn about some of the most anticipated yearly activities like Snowflake Lane, tree lighting, and live music at the Wintergarden.
The Grinch Hijacks Washington Polar Express Christmas Train
Every Christmas season kids in Washington get excited to ride the official Polar Express Christmas Train located in Chehalis. This year will be different because the Grinch had his own ideas. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train closed this year?. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train Different This Year?. The...
Point Defiance Park's Loop Trail to become a reality with groundbreaking
TACOMA, Wash. — Metro Parks Tacoma was set to break ground Monday on a new trail in Point Defiance Park. The groundbreaking is phase one of the Loop Trail project, which will give park visitors better access to key points in the park. The Loop Trail will be a...
KIRO 7 Seattle
2 people in their 80s found dead inside Mercer Island home
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Two people in their 80s have been found dead inside a home on Mercer Island. Shortly before 10 a.m., Mercer Island police and fire personnel went to a home in the 5500 block of West Mercer Way for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they...
waterlandblog.com
South King Fire & Rescue uses creative solutions to rescue CPR victim in Des Moines
South King Fire & Rescue and Des Moines Police crews resorted to using creative solutions after being dispatched on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 for a CPR at a Des Moines residence that is impossible to access via emergency vehicles. It all happened on the waterfront near Des Moines Beach Park,...
q13fox.com
Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle
SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
The Suburban Times
Chicken Fried Steak – Pine Cone Café Review
In February of 2020 I stopped in and had breakfast at the Pine Cone Café in University Place. The food was excellent and I had the best Chicken Fried Steak I’ve ever had. Little did I know that they would soon be closing. I was heart broken when they did close their doors. I thought about it and then asked myself, “Now, where am I going to get my hashbrowns burnt, burnt, burnt?” Burs in Lakewood delivers the burnt, burnt, burnt, but you have to ask for it to be deep fried. I don’t care how anyone prepares the burnt, burnt, burnt as long as they deliver.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday
A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
KING-5
A staycation gem! Alderbrook Resort giveaway🍷💦🦪 | Local Lens Seattle
UNION, Wash. — A short drive brought me to a calming oasis on serene Hood Canal overlooking the Olympic Mountain range. I’m so excited to give you the opportunity to enjoy this spot as well as this is a giveaway video! Be sure to watch the entire video and subscribe to my channel to enter. More details below 😊 #giveawayalert.
The Suburban Times
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
KUOW
The secret history of nukes in WA
Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
KING-5
Meet Ballard's rooftop watchdog
SEATTLE — Rumple the dog is obsessed with his owner’s rooftop! For three years, Rumple has jumped on the roof and kept watch over his Ballard neighborhood. "I never would in a million years dream that my dog was gonna go climbing on top of the house," owner Ruby Holmes said.
