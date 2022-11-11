VIDEO: Gunmen shoot at good Samaritan attempting to stop robbery on Bronx street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released video Friday of two suspects accused of shooting at a man who attempted to intervene in a robbery in the Bronx last week.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 3, a 28-year-old woman was walking in front of 230 East 174 St. in the Claremont section, when she was approached from behind by two men who had exited a black vehicle.

The men pointed firearms at the victim and demanded her purse.

When a good Samaritan attempted to intervene, one of the suspects fired off multiple shots, striking the metal door frame of an establishment at 230 East 174th St., police said.

The men fled in the black vehicle to parts unknown with the victim's purse containing an undetermined amount of cash and credit cards.

The suspects are described as two men, approximately 18 to 20 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).