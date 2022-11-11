ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by WVDNR

By Brandon Eanes
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEv2n_0j7arPc600

SANDSTONE, W.Va. ( WVNS ) – According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal.

According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken.

Miller said she and her family rescued ‘Twitch’ and have been raising her since she was two days old. ‘Twitch’ is registered under the USA Service Dog Registration under the breed of “Other”.

What pets are banned in West Virginia?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3C7g_0j7arPc600
Courtesy of Jodi Miller

Twitch also has a heavy social media following through the Twitch Fan Club Facebook page.

WBOY’s sister station, 59News in Beckley, reached out to the WVDNR Office and was provided the following release.

On November 9. 2022, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources responded to a complaint
involving the illegal possession of a white-tailed deer at a residence located in Summers County.
The female deer, estimated to be 1 ½ years old, was removed from the residence. The incident
remains under investigation. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reminds people that possessing wildlife without a permit is illegal. Further, live white-tailed deer may not be removed from the wild and possessed for any purposes. Removing and handling wild animals presents a health and safety risk to both humans and wildlife. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is charged with managing and protecting the State’s fish and wildlife resources for the use, benefit and enjoyment of its citizens.

Andy Malinoski | Marketing & Communications Director – WV Department of Commerce
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County DUI checkpoint scheduled by WVSP

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 15, 2022, a DUI checkpoint has been scheduled for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 along U.S. Rt. 19 south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 in Beckley. The checkpoint will operate from 6 p.m. […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Domestic investigation leads to charges

COSTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charges have been issued in relation to a domestic incident which occurred last Monday in the Boone County area. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies responded to the Costa area to address reports of a domestic situation.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Just waiting to see if they want their vehicle back’: Police in West Virginia find abandoned truck full of beer and liquor bottles

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department in West Virginia is using a discovery made by officers to warn drivers to be careful during snowy and freezing conditions. Summersville PD posted on Facebook that officers found an abandoned blue truck smashed into a guardrail on the side of the road. Authorities said that […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Escaped FCI Beckley inmate arrested

UPDATE: Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 9:00 PM | BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force, the inmate who escaped from the Beckley Federal Correctional Institution was arrested. Kevin Davis, 32, reportedly escaped from a FCI Beckley satellite campus around 10 PM on Sunday night, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia road opens after truck rollover

UPDATE (2:13 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): Danville VFD says that this roadway has reopened. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Daniel Boone Parkway near the Foster area of Boone County, West Virginia will be closed for an extended period of time. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says that a truck rollover happened on the 5900 block of […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beaver burglary wounds homeowner after an attempt to intervene

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A homeowner in Beaver was found with serious neck injuries after attempting to stop burglary in progress. On Monday November 14, 2022, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress on 3rd St. in Beaver. When Deputies arrived on scene, they had to forcibly enter the […]
BEAVER, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Man sentenced after breaking into a home and holding children hostage with a knife

UPDATE: After pleading guilty in September of this year to kidnapping, Rex Hurt was sentenced to 23 years in the West Virginia penitentiary today by Judge William Sadler. On December 31, 2020, the Mercer County Sheriff’s responded to a 911 call of Rex Hurt entering a residence and refusing to leave. Hurt then barricaded himself in a room with several children present when confronted by police. After significant attempts of negotiation with Mr. Hurt to peacefully exit the room where the children were located, Mr.Hurt produced a knife and was shot by police. Hurt recovered from his wounds and was thereafter arrested and later indicted by a Mercer County Grand Jury.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy