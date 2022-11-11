MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We reached a milestone Sunday morning with the temperatures. It was the first time in 200 days we dropped below freezing! Now we have the chill in the air, we focus our attention on accumulating snow coming our way this week, especially Tuesday into Thursday. Low pressure to the south and another system to the west will keep the forecast interesting. It's a little too soon to talk about accumulations exactly, but a few inches of wet snow are not out of the question. Any rain could reduce amounts, especially lakeside.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO