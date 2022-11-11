Read full article on original website
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
Unionville shooter now charged with murder in KC stabbing
MERRIAM, Kan. — A former Kirksville man, who pleaded guilty this summer to a December 2019 shooting in Unionville, Missouri, is now charged with murder in suburban Kansas City, Kansas. John Daniel Crawford Murry, 25, and another suspect face a charge of first-degree murder in the October 21, 2022,...
Northeast Missouri man injured in Adair County rollover crash
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Adair County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, five miles west of Novinger. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Robert A. Wernert, 71, of Green Castle,...
Northeast Missouri man seriously hurt when motorcycle hits guardrail
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured Saturday night when he crashed his motorcycle. It happened at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Sunset Drive, one-and-a-half miles west of Macon. State troopers say Brant Bull, 25, of Macon, swerved his motorcycle to miss an oncoming car. The bike...
Drive-Thru CWD clinic helps the Department of Conservation find deadly disease
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Hunters in Adair, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Sullivan, Chariton, Clark and Mercer counties are required to have any deer harvested tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). To help speed the process up the Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting drive-thru clinics during the opening weekend of deer...
Florence Ellen Couch, 79 of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Florence Ellen Couch, 79 of Milan, Mo., passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan. Ellen was born on October 12, 1943 to William “Bill” and Elma Marie (Taylor) Smith, in Lindley, Missouri. She grew up in Humphreys, Missouri, graduating from Humphreys High School in 1961. After graduating, she went to cosmetology school and worked with Ila Cordray in Browning at a hair salon before she ran her own shop in Galt. Along with her salon she also worked at The Tavern. She then began her career in care giving working at Leewood Manor as a CNA, then working at Milan Health care and Stover’s nursing home. Later Ellen babysat for 10 years and loved watching all the kids. In 1967 She married Gary Couch and were married for 55 years, he survives of the home. Also surviving are: three children, Allen Couch and significant other, Gwen Courtney of Trenton, Missouri, Jane Marie Clinch (Harold) of Milan, Mo, and Melinda Daniels and significant other Rick of Moberly, Missouri; a son-in-law, Tim Daniels of Chillicothe, Missouri; grandchildren, Gary Allen Couch (Niki), Desirae Cox (Dakota), Devon Clinch (Jessica), Sarah Daniels (Keeon); great grandchildren, Graecyn Couch, Mya Gulling, Autumn McCrary, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded by her parents, grandparents, several brothers and sisters, a niece and two nephews.
Annual World Diabetes Community Celebration held in Kirksville Monday
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the 3rd Annual World Diabetes Community Celebration was held in Kirksville. The free event was hosted by the Diabetes and Nutrition Center of Northeast Missouri Health Council. Attendees were able to learn about diabetes care, receive blood pressure and glucose screenings and find...
Kirksville Motor Company celebrates 5th annual Kind Day
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville Motor Company (KMC) celebrated its fifth #KMCKindDay on Tuesday, November 15. Throughout the day, KMC employees went to various businesses in the area and performed random acts of kindness. We spoke with one of the employees to learn more about this event. "Some of the...
City of Kirksville prepares for first measurable snow of the season
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The first snow accumulation of the season has been forecasted for the Kirksville area. A winter weather advisory projects one to two inches of snow between 11:00 pm this evening and 9:00 am Tuesday. Although some preparation will take place on Monday, City of Kirksville crews will begin plowing streets at 7:00 am on Tuesday.
Amtrak cuts ribbon on La Plata Station upgrades
LA PLATA, Mo. — The La Plata Amtrak station has a rich history, surviving to see 24 different presidents since it was built in 1887. To help continue its legacy of bringing people to the area by rail, Amtrak invested $6 million into the station to upgrade the facility.
Christmas parade returns to Downtown Kirksville on November 26
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville holiday tradition returns on November 26th. The Kirksville Kiwanis Club will hold its 11th annual Christmas parade at 5:30 that evening. This year the parade is part of Kirksville's Hometown Holiday celebration. It will feature David and Janie Fouch as grand marshalls. The Fouch's...
How to protect yourself from fires during the winter
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — While the weather only looks to get colder, area homeowners may rush to turn up the heat to beat the freeze. It may be time to turn on the heat, but firefighters say it's never too late to have someone come over and check your systems to make sure they're ready for the hard winter.
