ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Iconic Kansas City rotating restaurant comes back for the holidays — without the spin

By Joseph Hernandez
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VA21V_0j7apYd300

Skies, the once-rotating restaurant on the 42nd floor at the Sheraton in Crown Center, is back after an 11-year absence.

While it won’t spin this time, the iconic Kansas City spot is open for a limited time during the holiday season for “Winter Skies,” a Christmas-themed pop-up bar.

You’ll be able to enjoy themed drinks like “Up on the Rooftop,” “Fireplace Old Fashioned” and “Kansas City Ice Water” from local distillery J. Rieger & Co. Beer, wine and a small selection of savory sweets will also be available.

“We see posts on our social media all the time from folks reminiscing about their visits to Skies,” Kaitlyn Mueller, marketing manager for Sheraton Crown Center, said in a statement. “It’s really our pleasure to bring it back to life for a bit,”

You can book reservations here starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. It’ll cost $35 for a two-hour reservation with complimentary parking. The only dates for now are Dec. 1-2, but additional dates will be announced later.

More holiday pop-up bars are coming to Kansas City as well. Check out our full list .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkansascity.com

Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving

Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890

Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company, Kansas City, Missouri.Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company (EBT) was a downtown Kansas City department store. Its history goes way back to almost when the city began. It closed in 1968. The actual address was 1016-1018 Grand, Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1889-90 and faced south on 11th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Overland Park shoppers pay it forward to Northland shop owner

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Two best friends from Overland Park travel to the Northland every week to shop at The Resale Shop. The Resale Shop is run by the all-volunteer, non-profit, Assistance League of Kansas City. “They have great stuff, good prices and they’re so enthusiastic,” Carol VanZandt said....
GLADSTONE, MO
KMBC.com

Blast from the past at KC Starlight summer 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark your calendars, two big musical acts have announced performances at Kansas City's Starlight Theater next summer: Chicago and Foreigner. Chicago is set to visit the Fountain City on May 26, 2023. Foreigner is set to play on July 18, 2023. Chicago has stated that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936

Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy