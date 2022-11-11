Iconic Kansas City rotating restaurant comes back for the holidays — without the spin

Skies, the once-rotating restaurant on the 42nd floor at the Sheraton in Crown Center, is back after an 11-year absence.

While it won’t spin this time, the iconic Kansas City spot is open for a limited time during the holiday season for “Winter Skies,” a Christmas-themed pop-up bar.

You’ll be able to enjoy themed drinks like “Up on the Rooftop,” “Fireplace Old Fashioned” and “Kansas City Ice Water” from local distillery J. Rieger & Co. Beer, wine and a small selection of savory sweets will also be available.

“We see posts on our social media all the time from folks reminiscing about their visits to Skies,” Kaitlyn Mueller, marketing manager for Sheraton Crown Center, said in a statement. “It’s really our pleasure to bring it back to life for a bit,”

You can book reservations here starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. It’ll cost $35 for a two-hour reservation with complimentary parking. The only dates for now are Dec. 1-2, but additional dates will be announced later.

More holiday pop-up bars are coming to Kansas City as well. Check out our full list .