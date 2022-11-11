Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bartlett, TN
Bartlett in Shelby County, Tennessee, offers a blissful alternative to the commotion of city life without compromising any conveniences. The city is originally called "Union Depot" and originally served as the last top Tennessean. Depot on the westward stagecoach course from Nashville. Years later, it transitioned to a rail station...
Missing woman found dead, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing woman has been found dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was reported missing last week. On Monday, MPD confirmed she had been found dead Nov. 11, but did not provide any details. MPD said there were no signs of...
Le Bonheur nurse killed in hit-and-run on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members have identified the pedestrian who was killed Monday night in Southeast Memphis during a hit-and-run. Julia Maxwell, a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, has been confirmed as the victim in a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Winchester and Clarke. Family members said Maxwell was walking to the bus […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Memphis on Monday evening. The accident occurred at the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road in the evening.
Pawn shop law: Woman told to buy back stolen Rolex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April. Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside of her home, but thought nothing […]
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
TACOnganas: Investigation on Memphis Taco truck chain owner continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The popular taco truck chain TACOnganas is under federal investigation for compliance with labor laws. We first told you about the case last week. Immigration attorneys in Memphis said the employees who work there are afraid to speak up about the poor conditions they face every day.
fox26houston.com
Memphis journalist robbed while on the job
A couple of journalists are thankfully unharmed after thieves stole their reporting gear. FOX13's Jeremy Pierre joins The Isiah Factor: Uncensored from Memphis, Tennessee to share his experience.
Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after death of father and child on Pickwick Lake
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges Monday from a boating crash on Pickwick Lake which resulted in two deaths, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide...
actionnews5.com
5 ways to improve recycling in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recycling has the power to deliver a host of climate, economic, and waste management benefits, but today U.S. recycling isn’t performing at the scope and scale that it needs to achieve these benefits. As America Recycles Week kicks off, the Recycling Partnership wants to provide...
actionnews5.com
Agencies prepare to care for Memphis’ unhoused during freezing weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As freezing temperatures head our way, many Mid-Southerners are already thinking about where they’ll find warmth and shelter. Several local organizations are offering shelter to Memphians experiencing homelessness and gearing up for the winter season ahead. “We’ve seen people that have died on the street,”...
1 dead, 1 injured in pedestrian crash near Audubon Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died following an early morning crash in East Memphis. At 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Southern Avenue and Goodlett Street. One crash victim died from their injuries, while another was taken to a local hospital. At this time, it is unknown if […]
COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
Man steals $52K check from pool renovation scam, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for stealing over $50,000 in a pool renovation scam., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). On Apr. 9, MPD responded to a renovation project scam on Vinton Avenue, off South Cleveland Street. The caller told police that back on Oct. 2021,...
If you're a senior or disabled Memphis resident, you may qualify for a free space heater or electric blanket from MLGW for winter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Monday they have opened applications for their annual free space heater and electric blanket program for low-income seniors and disabled residents in Memphis. The Memphis utility said they are starting up their annual drive of 100 space heaters and electric blankets in partnership with...
actionnews5.com
COGIC opens 20 new affordable housing units in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ leaders unveiled a new affordable housing building last week. Applications for the apartment units are being accepted. There are 20, one-bed, one-bath 700-square-feet units available at 280 Vance Flats. COGIC Director of Economic Development, Darin Burns, said the complex adds to their 80 income-based units at Owens Place Townhomes next door.
Downtown Dining Week kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From November 7 through the 13, fifty downtown restaurants are participating in Downtown Dining Week. This event is hosted by Downtown Memphis Commission. Participating restaurants are offering special $20.22 deals. ABC24 stopped by a few downtown spots to check out what's on the menu. The first,...
FOX13 INVESTIGATES: Misuse of ‘drive-out tags’ leading to unsolved crime in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ve seen the paper tags driving down the road, but they’re also being tied to what some are calling “ghost cars.”. FOX13 Investigates looks into the problem’s scope and how they’re leading to unsolved crimes. “We are having upwards of thousands...
actionnews5.com
First-ever LEGO Convention coming to Memphis metro area
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The first-ever LEGO Convention is coming to the Memphis metro area and LEGO lovers of all ages are welcome!. The Memphis Brick Convention will arrive at the Landers Center in Southaven on April 22-23, 2023. Intricate LEGO creations will be on display from artists around the...
actionnews5.com
Lizzo coming to FedExForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo is taking her show on tour to Memphis. The Special 2our is headed to FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. The tour comes in support of her recently-released album SPECIAL, which includes...
Comments / 0