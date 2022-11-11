ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bartlett, TN

Bartlett in Shelby County, Tennessee, offers a blissful alternative to the commotion of city life without compromising any conveniences. The city is originally called "Union Depot" and originally served as the last top Tennessean. Depot on the westward stagecoach course from Nashville. Years later, it transitioned to a rail station...
BARTLETT, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing woman found dead, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing woman has been found dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was reported missing last week. On Monday, MPD confirmed she had been found dead Nov. 11, but did not provide any details. MPD said there were no signs of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Le Bonheur nurse killed in hit-and-run on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members have identified the pedestrian who was killed Monday night in Southeast Memphis during a hit-and-run. Julia Maxwell, a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, has been confirmed as the victim in a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Winchester and Clarke. Family members said Maxwell was walking to the bus […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pawn shop law: Woman told to buy back stolen Rolex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April.  Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside of her home, but thought nothing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox26houston.com

Memphis journalist robbed while on the job

A couple of journalists are thankfully unharmed after thieves stole their reporting gear. FOX13's Jeremy Pierre joins The Isiah Factor: Uncensored from Memphis, Tennessee to share his experience.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5 ways to improve recycling in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recycling has the power to deliver a host of climate, economic, and waste management benefits, but today U.S. recycling isn’t performing at the scope and scale that it needs to achieve these benefits. As America Recycles Week kicks off, the Recycling Partnership wants to provide...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Agencies prepare to care for Memphis’ unhoused during freezing weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As freezing temperatures head our way, many Mid-Southerners are already thinking about where they’ll find warmth and shelter. Several local organizations are offering shelter to Memphians experiencing homelessness and gearing up for the winter season ahead. “We’ve seen people that have died on the street,”...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 1 injured in pedestrian crash near Audubon Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died following an early morning crash in East Memphis. At 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Southern Avenue and Goodlett Street. One crash victim died from their injuries, while another was taken to a local hospital. At this time, it is unknown if […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

COGIC opens 20 new affordable housing units in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ leaders unveiled a new affordable housing building last week. Applications for the apartment units are being accepted. There are 20, one-bed, one-bath 700-square-feet units available at 280 Vance Flats. COGIC Director of Economic Development, Darin Burns, said the complex adds to their 80 income-based units at Owens Place Townhomes next door.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Downtown Dining Week kicks off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From November 7 through the 13, fifty downtown restaurants are participating in Downtown Dining Week. This event is hosted by Downtown Memphis Commission. Participating restaurants are offering special $20.22 deals. ABC24 stopped by a few downtown spots to check out what's on the menu. The first,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

First-ever LEGO Convention coming to Memphis metro area

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The first-ever LEGO Convention is coming to the Memphis metro area and LEGO lovers of all ages are welcome!. The Memphis Brick Convention will arrive at the Landers Center in Southaven on April 22-23, 2023. Intricate LEGO creations will be on display from artists around the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Lizzo coming to FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo is taking her show on tour to Memphis. The Special 2our is headed to FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. The tour comes in support of her recently-released album SPECIAL, which includes...
MEMPHIS, TN

