Jackson County, MO

KCTV 5

KCK woman killed after car hits deer, then struck by another vehicle on I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday evening after being involved in a car crash on Interstate 435 in Platte County. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated Deborah Yelverton of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a 2022 Ford Explorer southbound on the interstate near the Highway 152 interchange about 6:35 p.m. when she struck a deer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Two from Cameron injured after losing control of pickup on ice covered Interstate 29

The Highway Patrol reports two Cameron men sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck lost control on an ice-covered road and overturned near Saint Joseph Tuesday morning, November 15th. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck was also involved in the accident. The pickup driver, 31-year-old Casey Burnett, and his passenger, 36-year-old James...
CAMERON, MO
KSN News

Airman dies following head-on crash in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Woman, 23, killed in head-on crash north of Lawrence

A 23-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday night north of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested. Cheyanne Branson was heading westbound on U.S. Highway 24 near East 1250 Road just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a Chevy Cruze, according to the crash report. Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was eastbound in a Chevy Silverado.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Woman dead after crash on Highway 24

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. A Chevy Silverado was driving east on U.S. Highway 24 just west of 3rd Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a Chevy Cruze driving west, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log. The […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron

Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville

A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
CAINSVILLE, MO
WIBW

Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A drunk driver is behind bars for causing a crash that killed a woman near Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City was headed east in his pickup truck on U.S. 24 highway around 10:48 p.m. Saturday, November 12 when he crossed the center line and hit a car going westbound.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Rollover crash injures 2 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in Franklin County injured two people on Friday night. According to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaylee Huddleston was traveling northbound on I-35 Highway in the 4300 block when she left the roadway for an unknown reason. Her 2003 Honda Pilot crashed, overturning “several times” before coming to a rest upright.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Two suspects charged with murder in stabbing death of Merriam man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man. Devin Darnell Braswell and John Daniel Crawford Murray were charged in Johnson County District Court in the killing of Charles Dillon of Merriam. Merriam Police Department said...
MERRIAM, KS

