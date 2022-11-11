Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community
Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Secret Bar Is a Sexy, Sophisticated Speakeasy Wonderland — Your First Look Inside the Hidden Emilia’s Havana
Berg Hospitality Group's speakeasy Emilia's Havana draws a chic and well-monied crowd to the luxury hideaway on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Brian Kennedy) Diners in The Annie Cafe couldn’t contain their curiosity as guest after guest was escorted by a suited manager through the dining room only to disappear into the kitchen — and not return for hours. That is just part of the mystique of Emilia’s Havana, prolific Houston restaurateur Ben Berg’s latest and surely the sexiest, entry — speakeasy style — into his hospitality stable.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Hottest Gents Parade on Catwalk For an Unforgettable Una Notte Swan Song — $540,000 Raised With Hoots, Hollers and Fun For All
Attorney Mo Aziz on the catwalk at the Una Notte in Italia gala at the Omni Hotel. (Photo by Steven Taylor) After a quarter century of this men’s fashion frolic for charity, Una Notte in Italia delivered a record breaking grand finale with founders Debbie and Rudy Festari finishing the tradition at the Omni Hotel with an unforgettable swan song night. Tables sold out months in advance with regulars eager to join the final celebration, which by evening’s end had enriched Children at Risk coffers by $540,000.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander a winter wonderland at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights
Take in a twinkling holiday spectacle at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field from Friday, November 18 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. The 2022 holiday season brings nearly two months of twinkling spectacle to the home of the Space Cowboys—Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros—as Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns for its ninth year at Constellation Field.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man takes photos with Gameboy; goes viral
A local man recently went viral with a reel showcasing a panoramic photo of Downtown Houston that was taken using an old Nintendo GameBoy from the 90s. The video got over 1 million views, over 150,000 likes, and the numbers have been rising every second on both Instagram and Tiktok. Tuesday on Houston Life, we’ll meet this photographer, find out how he put the camera together and why he is even using a GameBoy to begin with. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
With opening of dim sum star Tim Ho Wan, Katy's Asiatown is at its best
Why a Tim Ho Wan location opening in the Houston area is a big deal.
This $12.5 million Houston Tudor mansion is Robin Hood's haven
The charming Tudor home just west of Houston's Memorial Park is full of antique details.
myfoxzone.com
Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination
HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
Inside Takeoff’s celebration of life: Tears, prayers and powerful performances
ATLANTA — Friends, family members, a host of celebrities and thousands of fans gathered at State Farm Arena Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley Nov. 1 during a private party. No one has yet been arrested in the shooting.
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
'You are our angel' | Quavo remembers TakeOff in heartfelt Instagram tribute
HOUSTON — Less than a day after thousands gathered in Atlanta to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, his uncle and fellow groupmate Quavo posted a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram. "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything...
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend
Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
defendernetwork.com
Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store
In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
fox26houston.com
First look at "King Tut's Tomb" at Houston Museum of Natural Science
The discovery of King Tut's tomb is regarded as the most important find in the excavation of ancient Egypt. Now, a brand new exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science lets you experience the tomb first hand. "King Tut's Tomb" tells the story of the initial finds in the Valley of the Kings that led to the eventual discovery that stunned the world.
realtynewsreport.com
Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
