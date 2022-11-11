Inside Texas Roundtable: TCU

Will Gallagher/Inside Texas

The Inside Texas staff looks at Saturday night’s big Texas-TCU matchup at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Our predictions, players to watch and keys to beating the No. 4 Horned Frogs.

1. Texas is facing an undefeated TCU team ranked No. 4 in the CFP. How can the Horns knock off the Frogs?

Eric Nahlin – Play four quarters, or heck, I’ll take three full quarters. Don’t shoot themselves in the foot with pre-snap penalties. Go in with the understanding TCU will get the officiating breaks given their playoff standing. They need to play a clean game. Run the ball, get first downs, punish safeties in the passing game for playing the run, box in the run, shut down the middle of the field, hope the corners win more than they lose. TCU is a second half team while UT is anything but. There is no such thing as a safe lead.

Justin Wells – Starting strong and finishing strong. The Texas offense can score on this TCU bunch, but the defense will be tested by an explosive Horned Frog attack. If Texas gets a lead, they can’t let up. Stomping cockroaches is the key to a big win.

Ian Boyd – Texas needs to play a clean game in pass defense and pass offense because they have advantages in the trenches which can erase all the features TCU has relied on while going 9-0. Max Duggan can be turned over if Texas forces the Frogs into a lot of obvious throwing downs.

Joe Cook – Limit explosive plays, as they have for most of the year, and get a performance from Quinn Ewers that shows continued progress. His step up from Oklahoma State to Kansas State was notable, but he’ll likely need to make a few more plays considering the focus TCU will place on Bijan Robinson.

Paul Wadlington – Dominate a mediocre TCU defense and find ways to keep the TCU passing game one dimensional by stopping the run with honest numbers in the box. And once they’re one dimensional, play Duggan’s mad bombs in the air. Probably will also need to play more than a half of football? Texas is the best offense the Frogs have seen all year. Show them why.

Gerry Hamilton – Texas must play a clean game on the offensive side of the ball. Zero wasted possessions. Quinn Ewers needs to have an Alabama or Oklahoma level performance in terms of intermediate accuracy. Defensively, stop the run. If the Texas defensive line dominates the interior, the Longhorns will be set up to win.

Bobby Burton – The Horns’ O can’t slow down on Saturday night. No second half doldrums.

2. TCU has experienced, talented, and explosive offensive weapons. Which one specifically does Texas need to shutdown for success?

Eric Nahlin – Max Duggan. He’s their Sam Ehlinger this year, so even if they shutdown Quentin Johnston he can still hurt you passing. If you stop Kendre Miller at running back, Duggan can carry the load. He’s a tough customer. He doesn’t always see the field well and he can be inaccurate, but he’s not turning it over. They need to keep him in the pocket and take away his initial read.

Justin Wells – Maxwell Duggan. You contain him, you contain the offense.

Ian Boyd – They need to erase the big plays TCU has landed in the passing game this season. Let the Frogs try their hand at out-scoring Texas on the road pounding away in the run game on the Longhorn D-line.

Joe Cook – I’ll join the Duggan train. He’s a threat with his legs and considering the number of hurries Texas has claimed this year, he’ll make use of that threat decently often. Johnston will get his, Miller will get his. If they stop Duggan, it’ll make life difficult for the TCU offense.

Paul Wadlington – If Quentin Johnston is hobbled, it’s Kendre Miller. Miller has been their most consistent offensive weapon in Big 12 play and is averaging 133.8 yards per game rushing over his last four contests. The 220 pounder can be a volume back when needed but he also has knack for breaking long runs, as his 6.6 yards per carry average attests.

Gerry Hamilton – Derius Davis. Texas has to limit his momentum changing speed and big plays. And that is true in the punt return game, where he has two returns for TDs this season. Texas fans, he’s going to look really fast on the sport turf Saturday night. The less times that happens, the better for Texas.

Bobby Burton – I think they have to start by limiting the TCU run game. Take that away, and make the Horned Frogs one dimensional, and then make some plays against the pass.

3. The most important Texas defensive player will be ______.

Eric Nahlin – A number of guys could be named but I’ll go with Barryn Sorrell. He needs to get pressure in passing situations while staying disciplined to not allow Duggan any great escapes. He could have a very solid game without registering a ton of stats. Miller is a better between the tackles runner (though he’s good at bouncing outside at the second level), Sorrell has to squeeze that down.

Justin Wells – Jaylan Ford time. One of the Big 12’s top defenders will need another stellar performance to help slow down the Frogs’ offensive attack and keep the middle plugged.

Ian Boyd – Jaylan Ford will continue to have the chance to dominate a game playing behind Texas’ depth and quality on the D-line. The Frogs will try to spread him out so he can’t clean out their offense.

Joe Cook – Keondre Coburn. If he continues to blow up both the opposing run game and pass game from the interior, it’ll throw off the entire TCU offense to where Duggan’s main work will be creating something out of nothing instead of waiting for plays to develop.

Paul Wadlington – D’Shawn Jamison may be the surprising answer. Ryan Watts has been terrific of late and Barron is a very capable nickel, but Jamison needs to step up. TCU has too many receiving options to shut down and that means Texas really needs Jamison to be able to hold up in man coverage on Taye Barber or Derius Davis.

Gerry Hamilton – Jaylan Ford. Texas must stop or limit the run game on a chilly night with a little breeze. Making TCU one dimensional is key, with the understanding that TCU does have a dual-threat QB.

Bobby Burton – Jerrin Thompson. He’s been close on a couple of picks this year. He needs to come away with one on Saturday and he absolutely has to play the deep ball more competitively.

4. Bijan Robinson has been spectacular over the last month. When does he have a seat saved in NYC for the Heisman ceremony?

Eric Nahlin – If he keeps playin like this and Texas makes the Big 12 Championship, then maybe that will do it. This is a high profile game and then Baylor at home in the finale will be his “senior” day. Going out in style is how legendary status is cemented.

Justin Wells – I think the seat is being prepared but not quite reserved. A few more games like the last month, and Robinson will drive his Lambo to New York.

Ian Boyd – This is Bijan’s chance for a really big game which could get him to New York. Texas has lacked the big wins until last week and now potentially with this game.

Joe Cook – To answer the question, when he cracks 200 yards on Saturday.

Paul Wadlington – His seat will be his couch at home. It’s a QB-who-is-on-TV-On-Top-10 team award. Check back with me if he drops 250 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns on the Frogs and Texas wins out. I hope you check back with me.

Gerry Hamilton – Bijan carried the ball a career high 35 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the win at TCU last year. Should he put up back-to-back 200 yards games, and the Longhorns beat TCU in primetime, good chance he finds a seat at the ceremony to congratulate the winner.

Bobby Burton – Saved? No. Likely? Yes.

5. Texas-TCU predictions:

Eric Nahlin – Texas, 38-31. I like what I’ve heard about practice. I think Quinn Ewers is going to play one of his best games of the year. The O-line is progressing. Bijan is really heating up. Tertiary weapons are starting to be integrated into the offense. The defense has been better on money downs. I like Texas at home.

Justin Wells – Texas 44, TCU 38. The Horned frogs aren’t facing a backup QB this week.

Ian Boyd – Texas, 42-27. This is the 8th consecutive game TCU has played this season and their last five were all close, hard-fought games. Going on the road against a team playing a must-win game and maintaining a perfect record with a far from perfect team is very difficult. I think this is where TCU’s season starts to lose momentum.

Joe Cook – Texas 38, TCU 35. I had Texas losing to KSU then winning out. Well, my idea was thrown out the window last week with Texas’ win. That said, I still have Texas winning out and that includes this game.

Paul Wadlington – Texas 42, TCU 35. The Longhorn crowd needs to bring it. No excuses: night game, great weather, big stakes.

Gerry Hamilton – Texas 41, TCU 33. Really believe Texas makes a statement win this weekend coming off the big road win. If this game was at TCU, I would be thinking different.

Bobby Burton – TCU 41, Texas 31. The game will hinge on big plays. The Frogs have the deepest group of receivers in the conference.