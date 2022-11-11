Car pulled out of river near Shawneetown

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A car was found in the Saline River after a group was trying to find a link to a cold case.

Shawneetown Fire Department (SFD) says Brother Underwater Recovery was searching the Saline River for a car linked to a cold case and came across a vehicle on sonar. They then, contacted local and state authorities.

Courtesy: Shawneetown Fire Department

Courtesy: Shawneetown Fire Department

Courtesy: Shawneetown Fire Department

Courtesy: Shawneetown Fire Department

Courtesy: Shawneetown Fire Department

Courtesy: Shawneetown Fire Department

On November 10, SFD’s Dive Team, Uniontown Water Rescue and Tri State Towing removed the car from Saline River south of Shawneetown. A spokesperson for Uniontown Water Rescue posted on Facebook that this was an “all hands on deck effort” between the three departments.

The Uniontown Water Rescue spokesperson said, “Awesome job by everyone involved!”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).