Idaho8.com
No undefeated teams left in NFL in 2022, as the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Washington Commanders, 32-21
And then there were none. After the Philadelphia Eagles were defeated 32-21 by the Washington Commanders on Monday night, no undefeated teams remain in the NFL. It was the first defeat of the season for the unusually sloppy Eagles as they slipped to 8-1 on an evening when they were continuously hampered by turnovers.
Packers’ Watson eager to flip script on his rookie season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson’s decision to celebrate his first career touchdown catch with a backflip may have seemed unusual considering the injuries he already has suffered this season. But who could blame him for wanting to commemorate his breakthrough performance in style? Watson had his first three career touchdown catches in the Packers’ 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He did the backflip in the end zone after the first one. He isn’t saying whether he will make that a one-time thing or a regular part of his touchdown celebrations.
Rams’ Kupp to IR after ankle surgery; OL Jackson, Brewer out
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle. That will sideline the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while on injured reserve. Coach Sean McVay says left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season because of blood clots while right guard Chandler Brewer will be out four to six weeks after knee surgery. Kupp was the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year last season after winning the triple crown of receiving. He sprained his ankle in the Rams’ loss to Arizona. Kupp is currently second in the NFL with 75 catches.
Banged-up Titans turn plug-and-play into stingy defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans keep swapping bodies in and out on defense. They’ve used 24 different starters alone midway through the season. Now the Titans face another challenge Thursday night in defending four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The way Tennessee is playing, someone will be ready. Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard says they’re just a plug-and-play team where it’s like everyone’s held to the same standard. Backups are expected to prepare like starters and are held to the same standards. Byard says that’s why there’s no drop-off in games. The Titans rank second against the run and eighth in fewest points allowed in the NFL.
Commanders revel in spoiler role in 32-21 win over Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Commanders reveled in their spoiler role in a 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Taylor Heinicke thrust his arm in the air in celebration and put his fingers to his lips to shush the Eagles and the haters as he walked off the field a winner and improved to 3-1 this season as a starter. He threw for 211 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while steering clock-killing drives that sparked the upset. Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 128 yards and the Commanders got 1-yard rushing touchdowns from Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson. Joey Slye kicked field goals of 44, 58, 32 and 55 yards.
Pete Lembo Nominated For Broyles Award
South Carolina's special teams' coordinator Pete Lembo has overseen tremendous improvement, and his efforts are starting to gain national recognition.
