Apple's $4B ad business at odds with internal culture and values
While small compared to behemoths such as Google's advertising empire, Apple's own advertising isn't a small project for the company, with it earning billions from ads served in the App Store and other areas. However, while Apple has ambitions to grow its ad business in the coming years, potentially hitting...
'Apple Magic Charger' was in the works, but killed
An unannounced, cancelled MagSafe product referred to as the "Apple Magic Charger" is making its rounds through various Chinese collectors who want to get it working again. Apple develops a multitude of products in secret, many of which are canned before they are seen by the public. It appears that Apple was in the final testing and certification process for a so-called "Apple Magic Charger" before ditching the project.
Google location tracking results in largest privacy settlement ever
The US Department of Justice announced the settlement on Monday, which totals $391.5 million. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and 39 other state attorneys were involved in the case. Through AG Rosenblum and Nebraska AG Doug Peterson, Oregon led the bipartisan case and will receive $14,800,563. According to the settlement,...
Apple continues hiring for its mixed-reality headset project
Apple is continually filling out its team working on its AR headset, with role changes indicating the head-mounted device project is still alive and well in Cupertino. Apple has long been rumored to be working on multiple VR headsets, AR glasses, and other items in the fields of augmented reality and virtual reality. Current speculation has Apple starting the production of a mixed reality headset in early 2023, however that still leaves time for further development and the creation of future models.
Tim Cook says Apple is being more cautious with new hires
CBS News published a few comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook ahead of a full interview with him on Tuesday, November 15. In particular, the company has chosen to slow down its hiring process. "What we're doing as a consequence of being in this period is we're being very deliberate...
Tim Cook talks privacy, hiking, and investing for the long term
Apple CEOTim Cook says as a hiker, he appreciates the company's new Emergency SOS, and that investing in new features like this is how to get through tough economic times. CBS Mornings has released...
Apple will buy US-made chips from TSMC, confirms Tim Cook
Apple CEOTim Cook has made it clear that the company will source at least some of its chip supply from the still-unfinished TSMC plant in Arizona. Cook made the remarks at an "internal meeting"...
How to use Passkeys instead of passwords on iOS 16
Apple's introduction of Passkeys means you can authenticate with some apps and services using Face ID orTouch ID instead of remembering a password. This is how you get started. Introduced at WWDC 2022 in...
Ampere Apple Watch Charging Cable review: A better fast charger
Accessory maker Ampere is out with a new magnetic charging puck for your Apple Watch that is both durable and fast, making it a great companion for travel. Fast charging is supported on the Apple Watch Series 7, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. While fast charging is a big draw for newer Apple Watch models, this style of charger can still power up any Apple Watch you own though, all the back to the original Series 0 -- as it's now referred.
Meross launches its first Matter smart plug with 50% discount
Smart home vendor Meross has announced its first HomeKit smart mini plug with Matter support, and the first 500 sold will see a special launch price of $25 for a pair. Smart plugs like the one Meross offers let people set schedules and timers to automatically control power to anything plugged into them, even "dumb" products. People can use a smart plug to track energy consumption, for example.
Russian notification software found in US Army, CDC apps
A recent investigation found thousands of apps in the App Store that contained code from Russian company Pushwhoosh, which pretends to be based in the United States. A report found that Pushwoosh code was installed in a wide variety of apps, including those from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the U.S. Army. According to Appfigures, an app intelligence firm, Pushwoosh code was found in almost 8,000 apps in Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store.
New holiday Hue lights, Apple TV 4K review, & more
In a busy episode of the Homekit Insider podcast, your host discusses the new Hue string lights, reviews the Apple TV 4K, and answers some listener questions. In smart home news, Level has responded to criticism on how easy its lock can be picked, essentially confirming our sentiments in a previous episode. The deadbolt uses a common cylinder design and Level is exploring keyless options in the future to mitigate any picking issues.
tvOS bug limits 128GB Apple TV 4K to 64GB
Key to the few but good updates in the latest Apple TV 4K is the option to have a 128GB version, which particularly suits users of Apple Arcade. The greater capacity means more games can be stored on the Apple TV 4K and so be instantly available. It is very...
Apple seeds third developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.1
Apple has moved on to the third beta round for macOS Ventura 13.1, with developers now able to download a fresh build. New betas can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers...
iPhone 14 will remain hard to get through the holidays, says JP Morgan
Apple's ChineseiPhone factory misfortunes will certainly impact shipments, says JP Morgan, but the full impact won't be known until the facility returns to normal output. Foxconn's assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China is dealing with...
How to use Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14
If you're off the grid, can't see wireless, and need help, and have aniPhone 14, you can use Emergency SOS via Satellite. Here's how to use it. The iPhone has been a fantastic tool...
'Twitter for iPhone' label getting killed will spoil everybody's fun
It's the end of an era: now celebrities can pretend to enthuse about Android and not have the words "Twitter for iPhone" undermine their message. Here are some of the greatest hits over the years.
macOS had the least malware infections in 2022
A new global threat report paints an ugly picture for Microsoft as Windows continues to have the most malware infections, while macOS had the least malware. Elastic Security Labs published a cybersecurity report on Tuesday that examines popular operating systems and the threats they have received. The company also includes forecasts and recommendations for enterprise customers.
Always-on display more customizable in iOS 16.2 beta 3
Users will have the option to toggle off the wallpaper or notifications for the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display in iOS 16.2. When Apple introduced the iPhone 14 Pro with an always-on display, users were quick to point out that the feature was a little overwhelming for some. The screen showed a dimmed version of the wallpaper, widgets, Live Activities, notifications, and the clock.
The best cases for the 10th-generation iPad
Apple's update to theiPad line introducing a tenth-generation model is, as usual, accompanied by a bunch of covers. Here are the models you should buy, if you want to protect your new tablet. Apple...
