Selma High students organize prayer walk
Selma High students Walteria Curtis and Alexis Perry organized a community prayer walk on Sunday at Selma High that drew hundreds. Community members walked arm-in-arm around the front entrance to “pray for the community, over the city and for my fellow classmates with all that has been going on over the past couple of days,” Curtis said on social media.
Community leaders to attend school discussion meeting at Selma High Wednesday
Selma City Schools released a list of community leaders who will be part of the discussion Wednesday night about issues affecting students. The meeting is at 5 p.m. at Selma High's auditorium. It was scheduled after the death of a student on campus last week from what could have been a fentanyl overdose. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Selma High hosts Crisis Counseling meeting Monday to address student's death last week
Selma High officials brought students together on Monday morning for the first Crisis Counseling Wraparound Assistance Plan meeting held to help them work through the death of a student on campus on Nov. 8. According to a school system post on social media, students heard from speaker Susan James-Andrews who...
Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow
Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a discussion tomorrow at the Anchor, with Dallas County District Judge Vernetta Perkins moderating. The "Let's Talk Selma" panel will discuss issues such as crime in the community. It will feature Greek letter organization members Edward Armstrong, Sheronda Armstrong, Eris Beasley, Donald Shepard, Judge Robert Bryant, and Lynda Blackmon Lowery.
Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state. This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by...
YMCA offering free meals for youths under 18 this week
The YMCA of Selma and Dallas County is offering free meals to those of ages 18 and under this week. Dinners will be served today and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Today's menu is club sandwiches with chips and fresh fruit. Thursday's menu will be chicken wrap, also...
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
Getting To Know Selma’s New Police Chief
There’s a new Chief of Police in the city of Selma. The City of Selma welcomed its newest Police Chief, Rudy Alcarez, on August 1 of this year. Commander Rene Garza had been serving as interim chief following the exit of former chief Joseph Gomez, who left the department on March 9. Rudy Alcaraz has returned to the department where he worked for almost 20 years. Rudy Alcarez has been involved in law enforcement for over 25 years. He began his career with the Selma Police Department in 1998 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2009. Alcaraz then transferred to the City of Fowler as Police Chief in 2017. Selma City Manager, Fernando Santillan, appointed Rudy Alcaraz.
Sturdivant Hall Artisan Fair set for Saturday, Nov. 19
Experience a visit to a historic Selma mansion while shopping for Christmas gifts at Sturdivant Hall’s 11th Annual Artisan Fair fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 19. “The Artisan Fair has a wonderful assortment of unique gifts to begin your shopping for the holidays,” said Mary Margaret Mims, director of the Sturdivant Hall Museum located at 713 Mabry St. “It is such a wonderful experience to shop these vendors in a historical mansion. Each vendor has great success with this event.”
Alabama Public Radio features Gee's Bend in Alabama Folk podcast series airing this week
Alabama Public Radio will be airing six episodes of podcast series Alabama Folk starting Tuesday that includes an episode about Gee's Bend in Wilcox County. The series features folklife in Alabama and the individuals who carry on traditions through creativity, craftsmanship and dedication. It was made by Alabama Folklife Association through grants and runs through Nov. 22.
Man from Selma dies after vehicle accident on Alabama 22
A man from Selma recently passed away from his injuries after an accident involving several vehicles on Tuesday. According to a report from AL.com, the man has been identified as Michael L. McCants, 39. The incident occurred north of Selma on Alabama 22. At around 9 a.m. his vehicle collided...
Selma Sun, Long-Lewis team wins second place at Alabama River Chili Cookoff
The Selma Sun and partner Long-Lewis Auto Group won second place in the Alabama River Chili Cookoff on Thursday. Hundreds attended the Blackbelt Benefit Group's annual Chili Cookoff at Water Avenue on Thursday that gave first place to the Selma Times-Journal and third place to Blue Jean Church. First Cahawba won fan favorite and Selma Pediatrics won team spirit award.
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Uniontown, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Uniontown. The Choctaw County High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. The Choctaw County High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital
A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery
A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked. The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway. Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when...
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.
Wild black vultures test positive for bird flu in Montgomery County
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), confirmed cases of bird flu among wild black vultures in Montgomery County. Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, can cause high mortality in infected poultry, according to the...
Hank is Big and Beautiful and Looking for a Family (without Chickens)
Hank is a two-year old male Lab mix, big boy at about 80 lbs. He is a wonderful dog, great with other dogs, housetrained, loves people! NOT good with chickens though and we have not yet checked how he is with cats. Our adoption fees are $100 for dogs and...
