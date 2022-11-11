ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, KS

KVOE

Planning Commission to continue conversations on zoning regulations, consider rezoning requests Tuesday

Members of the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission have two general topics for their monthly meeting Tuesday. Board members will close their meeting with continued conversations about the city’s proposed zoning regulations. This follows a special work meeting last week to essentially start the revision process after a lengthy review from outside consultant Jim Kaup was paused by Emporia city commissioners to determine whether prior changes were in good legal standing, which they were.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia City Commission convening for action meeting Wednesday

Emporia City Commissioners will be convening for a single action session Wednesday morning. Items of note will include a public hearing on the intent to issue industrial revenue bonds for Fairview Hotels LLC. Following the hearing, commissioners may approve a resolution to issue said bonds which would be the first step in the process of bringing a Fairview Inn and Convention Center to Emporia.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Senior Center announces soft re-open Nov. 21

Plans for the Emporia Senior Center’s soft reopening are being updated. President and CEO Ian Boyd says the facility will hold a Coffee and Chat on Nov. 21 from 9:30-10:30 am. Bingo and exercise are not on the schedule at this time. Next week is the Senior Center’s election...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Early indications point to huge total for Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day

Now that the donating has ended, Emporia Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg is optimistic about final totals from Monday’s Match Day. Passing last year’s record-setting Match Day will be impressive, considering fundraising efforts generated over $455,000. Meanwhile, the Community Foundation’s annual Growing Up Giving effort was its most...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

USD 253 celebrates American Education Week with annual cookie delivery

American Education Week is fully underway in Emporia. A team of USD 253 Emporia administrators and representatives of Emporia NEA and Emporia State Federal Credit Union stopped by every school and district building as part of the annual cookie delivery. Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says the cookies are a way to recognize the hard work done by teachers and staff in and out of the classroom.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day fast approaching

Match Day is almost here. This year’s fundraiser involves 28 community groups working in Lyon, Chase, Greenwood, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties:. *Red Rocks — William Allen White Community Partnership. *Street Cats Club. *Team Schnak Strong Fund. *The Baby Closet of Emporia. *Vernon H Buck VFW Post 7957.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

KVOE, Newman Regional Health partnering on vaccination town hall Tuesday

KVOE and Newman Regional Health are teaming up to offer you a chance to learn more about vaccines. Newman Regional Health has organized a special town hall at the Flint Hills Technical College conference room Tuesday evening. Several guests will be part of the panel answering questions, including Newman Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alana Longwell, Newman Regional Health family medicine physician Dr. Jennifer Esau and Wichita infection diseases physician Dr. Valarie Creswell.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Symphony Orchestra, Emporia At the Table partnering on ‘Our Town’ concert Tuesday

Residents are encouraged to attend a special concert and help local food pantries at the same time. Emporia Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with Emporia At the Table for “Our Town: Feeding the Community Through Music.” The concert starts at 7:30 pm at Albert Taylor Hall. Admission is $5 or at least two non-perishable food items. Canned items, rice, cooking oil and spices are among the items desired.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Minimal totals from rain-snow mix

The rain-snow mix we had areawide to start the week brought minimal totals to the Flint Hills. No precipitation is in the forecast now for at least a week as moderate to extreme drought conditions continue areawide. Stay with KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE social media for updates. 6 am Tuesday:...
EMPORIA, KS
tkmagazine.com

A SWEET DEAL | MARS

For Walmart, the largest company by revenue on Earth, to confirm a multimillion-dollar venture in Kansas, it only needed to look one "planet" over. Mars built a plant in Topeka in 2014, its first U.S. facility in 35 years, and has exceeded expectations ever since. Originally expected to create 200...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Treasurer, Motor Vehicle Offices to be closed briefly Wednesday

The Lyon County Treasurer’s Office will be closed for a time this week. Treasurer Sharon Gaede says both the Treasurer’s Office and Motor Vehicle Office will be shut down Wednesday for training. Closure times are 10:45 am to 1 pm. No other schedule adjustments are planned this week.
WIBW

Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
TOPEKA, KS

