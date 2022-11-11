Read full article on original website
KVOE
Planning Commission to continue conversations on zoning regulations, consider rezoning requests Tuesday
Members of the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission have two general topics for their monthly meeting Tuesday. Board members will close their meeting with continued conversations about the city’s proposed zoning regulations. This follows a special work meeting last week to essentially start the revision process after a lengthy review from outside consultant Jim Kaup was paused by Emporia city commissioners to determine whether prior changes were in good legal standing, which they were.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission convening for action meeting Wednesday
Emporia City Commissioners will be convening for a single action session Wednesday morning. Items of note will include a public hearing on the intent to issue industrial revenue bonds for Fairview Hotels LLC. Following the hearing, commissioners may approve a resolution to issue said bonds which would be the first step in the process of bringing a Fairview Inn and Convention Center to Emporia.
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center announces soft re-open Nov. 21
Plans for the Emporia Senior Center’s soft reopening are being updated. President and CEO Ian Boyd says the facility will hold a Coffee and Chat on Nov. 21 from 9:30-10:30 am. Bingo and exercise are not on the schedule at this time. Next week is the Senior Center’s election...
KVOE
Early indications point to huge total for Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day
Now that the donating has ended, Emporia Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg is optimistic about final totals from Monday’s Match Day. Passing last year’s record-setting Match Day will be impressive, considering fundraising efforts generated over $455,000. Meanwhile, the Community Foundation’s annual Growing Up Giving effort was its most...
KVOE
USD 253 celebrates American Education Week with annual cookie delivery
American Education Week is fully underway in Emporia. A team of USD 253 Emporia administrators and representatives of Emporia NEA and Emporia State Federal Credit Union stopped by every school and district building as part of the annual cookie delivery. Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says the cookies are a way to recognize the hard work done by teachers and staff in and out of the classroom.
esubulletin.com
Nursing department will soon move off ‘island,’ into new building on campus
By fall 2025, nursing students at Emporia State will attend classes on campus instead of Newman Regional Health about a mile away. “They're kind of off on an island over there on the other side of town,” said vice president of infrastructure Cory Falldine. Before Cora Miller Hall, adjacent...
KVOE
Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day fast approaching
Match Day is almost here. This year’s fundraiser involves 28 community groups working in Lyon, Chase, Greenwood, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties:. *Red Rocks — William Allen White Community Partnership. *Street Cats Club. *Team Schnak Strong Fund. *The Baby Closet of Emporia. *Vernon H Buck VFW Post 7957.
KVOE
Festival of Trees registration deadline ahead in latest Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser
Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County is looking for people to decorate some trees for its latest fundraiser. Big Brothers Big Sisters is in the early stages of its first-ever Festival of Trees, and Director Jacque Wellnitz says time is running out to register. Wellnitz says it’s simple to get involved.
KVOE
KVOE, Newman Regional Health partnering on vaccination town hall Tuesday
KVOE and Newman Regional Health are teaming up to offer you a chance to learn more about vaccines. Newman Regional Health has organized a special town hall at the Flint Hills Technical College conference room Tuesday evening. Several guests will be part of the panel answering questions, including Newman Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alana Longwell, Newman Regional Health family medicine physician Dr. Jennifer Esau and Wichita infection diseases physician Dr. Valarie Creswell.
KVOE
UPDATE: Minor flooding occurring in Emporia neighborhood following break on 16-inch water main Tuesday evening
Residents in the immediate vicinity of Arrowhead and Flint Road may have noticed a drop in water pressure and significant ponding in their yards following an early evening waterline break Tuesday. City of Emporia Public Works crews responded to the break shortly before 5:20 pm. The City of Emporia is...
KVOE
Emporia Symphony Orchestra, Emporia At the Table partnering on ‘Our Town’ concert Tuesday
Residents are encouraged to attend a special concert and help local food pantries at the same time. Emporia Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with Emporia At the Table for “Our Town: Feeding the Community Through Music.” The concert starts at 7:30 pm at Albert Taylor Hall. Admission is $5 or at least two non-perishable food items. Canned items, rice, cooking oil and spices are among the items desired.
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
KVOE
WEATHER: Minimal totals from rain-snow mix
The rain-snow mix we had areawide to start the week brought minimal totals to the Flint Hills. No precipitation is in the forecast now for at least a week as moderate to extreme drought conditions continue areawide. Stay with KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE social media for updates. 6 am Tuesday:...
tkmagazine.com
A SWEET DEAL | MARS
For Walmart, the largest company by revenue on Earth, to confirm a multimillion-dollar venture in Kansas, it only needed to look one "planet" over. Mars built a plant in Topeka in 2014, its first U.S. facility in 35 years, and has exceeded expectations ever since. Originally expected to create 200...
KVOE
WEATHER: Timelines for precipitation and weather advisories adjusted ahead of areas first accumulating snowfall Monday evening
Accumulation projections have not changed, however, the timeline for the listening area’s first accumulating snowfall, and a pair of area advisories have been slightly adjusted. TV-13 meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin says rainfall is expected to begin in the early evening hours around 5:30 pm and should begin to change over...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of safety
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Studies and discussions continue over whether Shawnee Co. needs additional interchanges along the Kansas Turnpike. But Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays admits money will be the sticking point. Mays visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the status of talks on the issue. The city, county...
Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
KVOE
Lyon County Treasurer, Motor Vehicle Offices to be closed briefly Wednesday
The Lyon County Treasurer’s Office will be closed for a time this week. Treasurer Sharon Gaede says both the Treasurer’s Office and Motor Vehicle Office will be shut down Wednesday for training. Closure times are 10:45 am to 1 pm. No other schedule adjustments are planned this week.
Kansas school leaders urge lawmakers to fully fund special education services
Kansas law requires the state to provide 92% of the extra costs of special education, but the Legislature hasn’t met the requirement since 2011, according to the Kansas Association of School Boards.
WIBW
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
