Members of the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission have two general topics for their monthly meeting Tuesday. Board members will close their meeting with continued conversations about the city’s proposed zoning regulations. This follows a special work meeting last week to essentially start the revision process after a lengthy review from outside consultant Jim Kaup was paused by Emporia city commissioners to determine whether prior changes were in good legal standing, which they were.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO