WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Veterans Hold Reunion 50 Years After Believing One Had Been Killed In Action In Vietnam

Jim Mattis, Ivis Sloane and Tony Solis served in the same unit during the Vietnam War, forging an unbreakable bond throughout the conflict. This made it all the more difficult when Mattis and Sloane returned home without their friend, believing he’d been killed in action – that is, until five decades later, when they orchestrated a surprise reunion with a very much alive Solis, who they learned had made it back alive from Vietnam.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War

The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
To my fellow veterans: Our country needs you and your mission is not over

As our nation celebrates Veterans Day, my fellow veterans and I will no doubt hear multiple times “Thank you for your service” in brief conversations and in the form of a free cup of coffee or 20 percent off a meal. These well-meaning expressions of gratitude sometimes make us feel awkward and unsure of how to respond. “You’re welcome” seems too short, yet “Ah shucks, I was just doing what anyone would” seems a bit much.
americanmilitarynews.com

US Special Ops puts out Veterans Day statement – here it is

In honor of Veterans Day, United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) released a statement recognizing “the many generations of brave Americans who have served our Nation in uniform.”. The statement said the following:. U.S. Special Operations Command Teammates,. This Veterans Day, we recognize the many generations of brave Americans...
Next Avenue

Writing Vietnam

The catharsis of writing their memoirs helped two Vietnam veterans heal. "Write hard and clear about what hurts." — Ernest Hemingway. What is that place where we store our memories? Is it a virtual file cabinet filled with sounds and pictures and smells? Does it stay in permanent storage, or do we visit from time to time to honor or mourn what happened long ago?
Wilsonville Spokesman

Mac's war: The making of a hero

Vietnam was a deadly place in 1964. Here are some of my brother's experiences, garnered after some persistent prodding on my part.There is an old, old trunk in my old, old house that hasn't been opened in many years. When I did finally open and go through it, I found, at the very bottom, something unusual, significant and precious. There, folded but wrinkled and showing the ravages of time, was a silk pillow cover. On that cover, in vividly bilious green with a red and gold background, was a menacing, coiled cobra about to strike. If you've read my stories,...
bitcoinmagazine.com

One Veteran’s Story: An Orange-Pilled Green Beret

This is an opinion editorial by Adam R. Gebner, a Green Beret and West Point graduate. The opinions expressed throughout this piece are mine alone, and in no way reflect official policy or opinions of the U.S. Army or the U.S. Department of Defense. Though I am by no means a writer, I hope that by publishing this, more service members consider working in the Bitcoin industry and Bitcoin companies consider expanding their efforts to hire Veterans. Additionally, I am always learning more about Bitcoin, how it works, and the potential value it may bring to our world. Please let me know where I am off base, thanks!
freightwaves.com

A look back at Old Shaky, the famed Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. As far as aircraft go, the Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II...
BBC

Remembrance Day: Veteran recalls unorthodox landing in Normandy

Veteran Bill Gladden's arrival in Normandy on D-Day took an unexpected turn as he found himself spread-eagled on top of a tank being carried by a glider. Mr Gladden, 98, was part of the 6th Airborne Division and worked as a reconnaissance motorbike rider, finding out where the German troops were.
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Military Base in Each State

The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past deadlines and through budgets will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of […]
