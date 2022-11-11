Read full article on original website
Vietnam vet reflects on two tours, 564 combat missions
Jay Bibler, a Vietnam veteran, speaks with ABC 10News about his two tours, 564 combat missions. Madison Weil reports.
Veterans Hold Reunion 50 Years After Believing One Had Been Killed In Action In Vietnam
Jim Mattis, Ivis Sloane and Tony Solis served in the same unit during the Vietnam War, forging an unbreakable bond throughout the conflict. This made it all the more difficult when Mattis and Sloane returned home without their friend, believing he’d been killed in action – that is, until five decades later, when they orchestrated a surprise reunion with a very much alive Solis, who they learned had made it back alive from Vietnam.
Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War
The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
The Man Who Delivered Beers to American Soldiers in During the Vietnam War
American troops resting during Vietnam WarWikimedia Commons. In 1967, John Chick Donohue, better known as Chickie among friends, made an incredible trip from America to Vietnam to provide his childhood friends with beer.
To my fellow veterans: Our country needs you and your mission is not over
As our nation celebrates Veterans Day, my fellow veterans and I will no doubt hear multiple times “Thank you for your service” in brief conversations and in the form of a free cup of coffee or 20 percent off a meal. These well-meaning expressions of gratitude sometimes make us feel awkward and unsure of how to respond. “You’re welcome” seems too short, yet “Ah shucks, I was just doing what anyone would” seems a bit much.
US Special Ops puts out Veterans Day statement – here it is
In honor of Veterans Day, United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) released a statement recognizing “the many generations of brave Americans who have served our Nation in uniform.”. The statement said the following:. U.S. Special Operations Command Teammates,. This Veterans Day, we recognize the many generations of brave Americans...
Recovering the history and identities of the country's 1st Black Marines
Many are on a mission to find the first Black Marines that were established in 1942 as the Montford Point Marines.
Writing Vietnam
The catharsis of writing their memoirs helped two Vietnam veterans heal. "Write hard and clear about what hurts." — Ernest Hemingway. What is that place where we store our memories? Is it a virtual file cabinet filled with sounds and pictures and smells? Does it stay in permanent storage, or do we visit from time to time to honor or mourn what happened long ago?
Meet Jesse Brown — A US Hero Who Made History In America’s Forgotten War
Jesse Brown is the first Black aviator in Navy history, and his story will be told in the upcoming film 'Devotion' — an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, written by Adam Makos.
Mac's war: The making of a hero
Vietnam was a deadly place in 1964. Here are some of my brother's experiences, garnered after some persistent prodding on my part.There is an old, old trunk in my old, old house that hasn't been opened in many years. When I did finally open and go through it, I found, at the very bottom, something unusual, significant and precious. There, folded but wrinkled and showing the ravages of time, was a silk pillow cover. On that cover, in vividly bilious green with a red and gold background, was a menacing, coiled cobra about to strike. If you've read my stories,...
One Veteran’s Story: An Orange-Pilled Green Beret
This is an opinion editorial by Adam R. Gebner, a Green Beret and West Point graduate. The opinions expressed throughout this piece are mine alone, and in no way reflect official policy or opinions of the U.S. Army or the U.S. Department of Defense. Though I am by no means a writer, I hope that by publishing this, more service members consider working in the Bitcoin industry and Bitcoin companies consider expanding their efforts to hire Veterans. Additionally, I am always learning more about Bitcoin, how it works, and the potential value it may bring to our world. Please let me know where I am off base, thanks!
A look back at Old Shaky, the famed Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. As far as aircraft go, the Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II...
During the attack on Pearl Harbor, this black sailor broke the rules to save lives.
Doris 'Dorie' Miller's story is legendary.
Remembrance Day: Veteran recalls unorthodox landing in Normandy
Veteran Bill Gladden's arrival in Normandy on D-Day took an unexpected turn as he found himself spread-eagled on top of a tank being carried by a glider. Mr Gladden, 98, was part of the 6th Airborne Division and worked as a reconnaissance motorbike rider, finding out where the German troops were.
The Largest Military Base in Each State
The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past deadlines and through budgets will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of […]
What Happened To Black Soldiers After The Civil War?
To tell the story of American soldiers without paying homage to Black soldiers would be a true injustice to storytelling. The post What Happened To Black Soldiers After The Civil War? appeared first on NewsOne.
