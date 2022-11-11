Read full article on original website
J America
2d ago
Selling a gun or guns is not illegal, the story never gives the details of an illegal transaction. Let the Antioch PD shut down for 8 weeks; see if there’s a difference.
Reply
6
Txuj
1d ago
what! this much $146,434 in salary and selling gun to ppl, may need FFL (Federal Firearms License) to do that!! and how much $ does these two officers needs n cause them to sell guns and now jail time n no more job security but at the car wash...most car wash might felon ppl!
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
Related
Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
NBC Bay Area
Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity
Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
Man arrested for gun possession, resisting arrest
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested following a traffic stop for possession of a firearm Friday, according to Santa Rose Police Department. Shortly after 11 p.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop for a mechanical violation near Bennet Valley Road and South East Street. As the officer approached the vehicle, they […]
Afternoon shooting in Fremont leaves 1 injured
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed drove through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento […]
NBC Bay Area
Antioch City Council Considers Using Gunshot Detection Tech to Respond to Shootings
The Antioch City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to enter into a five-year agreement with a gunshot detection system company to monitor the city's gunfire activity and find locations of shootings. At its Oct. 11 meeting, the council directed staff to identify the most critical areas for coverage by...
Man smashes into Stockton Police vehicles during pursuit
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — At 2:27 a.m. on Saturday, Stockton Police Officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Cherbourg Way and Courtney Way, but the suspect failed to yield. A pursuit was initiated by police, but the suspect’s vehicle was quickly disabled. The driver, 22-year-old John Ruiz, then used his vehicle to strike […]
3 wounded in separate nighttime shootings in Oakland
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are investigating after three people were wounded following two separate shootings in the city on Friday night and early Saturday morning.Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 2200 block of 62nd Avenue in East Oakland on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but did not find any victims.A short time later, a local hospital notified police that two people arrived with gunshot wounds and were being treated. Investigators determined that the victims were injured in the 62nd Avenue shooting.Police said Saturday that one of the victims...
Stockton dine-and-dash becomes assault
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying. Police said that Utsey was unhappy […]
Armed suspects at large after jewelry store robbery in San Pablo
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a jewelry shop that happened Saturday afternoon in San Pablo, KRON4 confirmed. The incident happened at H Bee Jewelry where multiple armed suspects are still at large. H Bee Jewelry is located at 2415 San Pablo Dam Road inside the San Pablo Towne Center. […]
Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
Traffic stop leads to recovery of marijuana, firearms from convicted felon in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people have been arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop and seized firearms and marijuana, the Concord Police Department announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The traffic stop led to a search near Laguna Street and Ellis Street of two occupants inside a vehicle, resulting in the discovery of marijuana […]
Burglars get away with 300-lb safe after Saratoga home break-in
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Saratoga man says his home was broken into while he was on vacation — the burglars getting away with a several hundred-pound safe. Surveillance video captured two men at the man’s front door. The homeowner tells KRON4 he and his entire family are traumatized. He says it’s not […]
Watch stolen in Millbrae armed robbery
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects stole a victim’s watch in an armed robbery in Millbrae on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened in the area of Ludeman Lane and Cozzolino Drive at about 1:55 p.m. The victim told police that two suspects approached […]
DA will not press charges in 2020 Richmond police shooting
RICHMOND - The use of force by police resulting in the 2020 death of Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was "reasonable under the totality of the circumstances," according to a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Thursday. Vallejo police received a call about a missing woman, who was last seen with Barraza, at about 8 a.m. on April 16, 2020. A family member of the missing woman said they confronted Barraza, 24, about her whereabouts, to which Barraza allegedly said "something bad" happened to the 29-year-old woman. Barraza then allegedly got into his vehicle and fled...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
K9 officer assists Hayward PD in firearms bust
(KRON) — A K9 officer with the Hayward Police Department assisted officers in the investigation and arrest of a man on firearms charges, according to a Hayward PD social media post. “One of the many benefits [of] Police Service Dogs is their ability to sniff and locate items such as firearms,” the post read. “K9 […]
Police investigating robbery of $10k in tobacco products from delivery truck
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating the theft last weekend of approximately $10,000 in tobacco products from a delivery truck. On Saturday at 4:32 p.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to a convenience store in the 400 block of Gellert Boulevard. Police said two employees of a company […]
Fairfield police sergeant catches suspected catalytic converter thieves in the act
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men in Solano County were arrested Wednesday after they were allegedly caught trying to steal catalytic converters. According to the Fairfield Police Department, Sgt. Williams was patrolling the area of Woolner Avenue when he saw a silver SUV driving slowly through the neighborhood. Williams...
Comments / 7