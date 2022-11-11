Dennis Parker Jr. signs with NC State basketball

Dennis Parker / NC State MBB Athletics

NC State men’s basketball announced Friday afternoon that Dennis Parker Jr. has signed with the Wolfpack. The four-star forward made his decision public on Oct. 26, choosing NC State over finalists Oklahoma State and Georgetown.

“I think Dennis is one of the top two-way players in his class,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “He can score in a variety of ways offensively, either blowing by his man to get to the rim or knocking down the jumper if they play off of him, and defensively can really lock down and frustrate his opponent. He’s a willing defender. He has a lethal combination of athleticism and intelligence. He is a heady player that continues to get better every time I see him play.

“He’s an extremely gifted basketball player that has been developed by one of the top high school and AAU programs in the country. Off the court, he is everything you want in a student-athlete. He does a great job in the classroom and in the community. Dennis will be a great representative of our program and university.”

On3 considers Parker, a star for John Marshall High in Richmond, Virginia, the No. 59-ranked prospect and the No. 12 small forward nationally. His commitment forms an impressive foundation for the Pack’s senior recruiting class.

He shared the reasoning behind his decision with On3.

“I ultimately chose NC State because I feel like this is a place where I can walk in as a freshman and prove everyone wrong, about all the opinions they had of me in the past,” Parker said to On3. “Coach [Kevin] Keatts has been recruiting me hard since I was a freshman, and I respect that also.”

Parker took a pair of trips to Raleigh this year, including an official visit to campus Sept. 9. He discussed his thoughts on NC State with On3’s Jamie Shaw earlier this fall.

“I talk to Coach Keatts a lot and Coach Levi [Watkins]. They’ve been big on me since my freshman year, I have nothing but respect and love for them. They have a good plan for me; they see me as kind of a Dereon Seabron-type, but think I can be better.

“The coaches like that I can get downhill and create other plays or finish at the basket. They say I’m an unselfish player, and they just love the way I like to win.”

After previously planning on waiting until November or December to make an announcement, Parker decided to only take official visits to his three finalists and wrap up his recruitment this week.

Standing at 6-7 and 175 pounds, the forward is poised to add significant length to the Wolfpack’s roster. He averaged 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game for Team Loaded Va during the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Going into his senior season at John Marshall, Parker is looking to repeat as a Virginia state champion and a first-team Class 2 all-state selection.

Here’s On3’s scouting report for Dennis Parker:

Dennis Parker, Jr. has good length and a strong frame. He has a projectable frame that should add weight instantly once in a college strength program. Parker’s defensive ability intrigues. He is a good team defender, with great instincts in the passing lanes. he also plays with a toughness and a competitive spirit which nets him production on that end of the floor. The jump shot is streaky and the release is inconsistent. He does shoot it better off the bounce, with the pull-up, than off the catch as a spot shooter. Parker can get downhill in the half-court and he absorbs contact in the paint. He is a solid to an above-average athlete. A good player who can affect the game on both ends of the floor.