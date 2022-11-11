ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
August, CA

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
TMZ.com

Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Love From Warriors Dancers During Game

Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle learned the hard way ... if you don't want to be completely ignored, never go anywhere with Jimmy Garoppolo!. The 49ers stars sat courtside for the Warriors-Spurs game Monday night ... and the Golden State dancers couldn't get enough of the handsome quarterback. Can't say...
The Spun

Pac-12 Offensive Coordinator Fired Sunday Night

Another Sunday night, another college football coaching change. According to reports out of California, the Cal Bears have fired two prominent offensive coaches on Sunday evening. Both offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been fired by the Pac-12 program. "Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and...
BERKELEY, CA
ClutchPoints

3 Raiders most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Colts

They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Cardinals, Rams get big QB news ahead of Week 10 matchup

If you were hoping to see a quarterback battle of Kyler Murray against Matthew Stafford during Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, you may end up being disappointed. A report came out on Saturday night expressing doubt that either starting quarterback will be in action.
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist

The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth: Jimmy Garoppolo can take 49ers to Super Bowl victory

NBC Sports' Cris Collinsworth believes quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can take the San Francisco 49ers all the way this season. "Could Jimmy go to any system and be All-Pro? I don’t know," Collinsworth said during an appearance on the "49ers Talk with Matt Maiocco" podcast, as shared by Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post. "But I know he can take this team anywhere they want to go. Can they win a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo? Absolutely, they can. Absolutely, they can."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

