Top prospects set to commit during the early signing period

5-star Baye Fall remains uncommitted heading into the early signing period (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Signing week lasts from November 9 through November 16. The early signing period is a seven-day period where a player is able to sign their legally binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to attend a college. 87 of the 2023 On3 Consensus top 100 players have already committed, heading into the early signing period, but the back half of the week still has come commitments to go.

I lay out the players who are slated to commit later during signing week.

Saturday, November 12

2:00 PM EST – Four-star SF Kaden Cooper

Height/Weight: 6-5/180

High School: Atlanta (GA) The Skills Factory

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 45

Kaden Cooper picked up a lot of recruiting steam playing on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit this summer. The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 10.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 2.0 assists with Team Trae Young.

Cooper took senior year official visits to Alabama, Kansas, and LSU. He visited Gonzaga and Oklahoma during his junior year. Cooper did not release a final group of schools after his top ten in July.

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: 87.9% to Alabama

Noon EST – Four-star PG Ty-Laur Johnson

Height/Weight: 6-0/160

High School: Bronx (NY) Our Savior Lutheran

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 67

Ty-Laur Johnson averaged 18.1 points and 6.1 assists per game on Nike’s EYBL Circuit this summer.

Johnson took senior year official visits to Pittsburgh, Memphis, Fordham, NC State, and Seton Hall. He released a final group of NC State, Seton Hall, and Memphis.

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: 95.0% to NC State

Tuesday, November 15

TBD – Five-star C Baye Fall

Height/Weight: 6-10/210

High School: Denver (CO) Accelerated Schools

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 12

Baye Fall averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks per game for the Colorado Hawks on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit this summer. This Summer, Fall was named co-MVP of the Pangos All-American Camp and led the NBPA Top 100 Camp in both scoring and rebounding.

Fall took a junior year official visit to Auburn. He took three senior year official visits to Seton Hall, Rutgers, Arkansas, and a second one to Auburn. Fall’s final four schools are Arkansas, Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.

On3 Recruiting Prediction Time: 71.6% to Arkansas

TBD – Four-star PF Assane Diop

Height/Weight: 6-10/195

High School: Denver (CO) Accelerated Schools

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 102

Assane Diop averaged 8.2 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Colorado Hawks on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit this summer.

The 6-foot-10 forward took three senior year official visits to Seton Hall, Colorado, and Arkansas. Those three schools are his final three.

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: 90.1% to Arkansas

Wednesday, November 16

TBD – Five-star PG Isaiah Collier

Height/Weight: 6-2/190

High School: Marietta (GA) Wheeler High

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 1

Isaiah Collier missed the majority of summer basketball, suffering an injury in May. During the first two Nike EYBL Circuit events in April, Collier averaged 15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and shot 44 percent from three. After his August return, Collier won the MVP of the Steph Curry Elite Guard Camp and the UAA Next Elite 24.

Collier has not taken any senior year official visits. His junior year officials were to Cincinnati, Southern California, Alabama, Michigan, and UCLA. His final four schools are Cincinnati, Southern California, UCLA, and Michigan.

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: 93.4% to Southern California

TBD

Five-star SG DJ Wagner

Height/Weight: 6-2/175

High School: Camden (NJ) High

On3 Consensus: No. 6

DJ Wagner averaged 18.8 points on Nike’s EYBL Circuit this summer. The son of former lottery pick Dajuan Wagner, he also added 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Wagner has not set an official date, nor has he announced a group of schools. The general thought is Wagner will commit and sign before signing week is done, and it is believed to be a Louisville and Kentucky battle.

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: 99% for Kentucky